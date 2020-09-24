Smart Robots Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2025

The market is growing adoption of autonomous robots for professional services, emerging technological advancements in the field of robotics, increasing investments toward industrial automation, and growing government aid for R&D of AI-enabled robots. The Smart Robots Market is Increasing Investments Toward Industrial Automation.

The global smart robots market size was valued at US$ 3.44 Billion in 2018. it is calculable to expand at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Smart Robots market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include ABB Ltd, iRobot Corporation, Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH, OTC Daihen Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., and others.

The global Smart Robots market is segregated on the basis of Component as Hardware, Software, and Service. Based on Application the global Smart Robots market is segmented in Industrial robots, Service robots, MUV, and Others. Based on End-User Industry the global Smart Robots market is segmented in Industrial, Commercial, and Residential.

The global Smart Robots market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Smart Robots market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

ABB Ltd, iRobot Corporation, Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH, OTC Daihen Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., and others are among the major players in the global Smart Robots market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Smart Robots Market has been segmented as below:

Smart Robots Market, By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

Smart Robots Market, By Application

Industrial robots

Service robots

MUV

Others

Smart Robots Market, By End-User Industry

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Smart Robots Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Smart Robots Market, By Company

ABB Ltd

iRobot Corporation

Kuka AG

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

OTC Daihen Inc

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

The report covers:

Global Smart Robots market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Smart Robots market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Smart Robots market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Smart Robots market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Smart Robots industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Smart Robots market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

