Smart Robots Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2025

The market is growing adoption of autonomous robots for professional services, emerging technological advancements in the field of robotics, increasing investments toward industrial automation, and growing government aid for R&D of AI-enabled robots. The Smart Robots Market is Increasing Investments Toward Industrial Automation.
The global smart robots market size was valued at US$ 3.44 Billion in 2018. it is calculable to expand at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Smart Robots market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include ABB Ltd, iRobot Corporation, Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH, OTC Daihen Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., and others.
The global Smart Robots market is segregated on the basis of Component as Hardware, Software, and Service. Based on Application the global Smart Robots market is segmented in Industrial robots, Service robots, MUV, and Others. Based on End-User Industry the global Smart Robots market is segmented in Industrial, Commercial, and Residential.
The global Smart Robots market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Smart Robots market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
The Smart Robots Market has been segmented as below:
Smart Robots Market, By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Smart Robots Market, By Application
- Industrial robots
- Service robots
- MUV
- Others
Smart Robots Market, By End-User Industry
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Smart Robots Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Smart Robots Market, By Company
- ABB Ltd
- iRobot Corporation
- Kuka AG
- Fanuc Corporation
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH
- OTC Daihen Inc
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Intuitive Surgical Inc
- Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.
The report covers:
- Global Smart Robots market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Smart Robots market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Smart Robots market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Smart Robots market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the Smart Robots industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the Smart Robots market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
1.1 Key Insights
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
- Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Market Research Process
2.3 Research Data Analysis
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.4.3 Models for Estimation
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis
2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
- Smart Robots Market, By Component
- Smart Robots Market, By Application
- Smart Robots Market, By End-User Industry
- Smart Robots Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 North America Smart Robots, By Component
8.2.2 North America Smart Robots, By Application
8.2.3 North America Smart Robots, By End-User Industry
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Europe Smart Robots, By Component
8.3.2 Europe Smart Robots, By Application
8.3.3 Europe Smart Robots, By End-User Industry
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Robots, By Component
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Robots, By Application
8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Robots, By End-User Industry
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Rest of the World Smart Robots, By Component
8.5.2 Rest of the World Smart Robots, By Application
8.5.3 Rest of the World Smart Robots, By End-User Industry
- Competitive Insights
9.1 Key Insights
9.2 Company Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Outlook
9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.3.2 New Product Development
9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
9.3.5 Others
- Company Profiles
10.1 ABB Ltd
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.1.3 Financial Overview
10.1.4 Recent Developments
10.2 iRobot Corporation
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.2.3 Financial Overview
10.2.4 Recent Developments
10.3 Kuka AG
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.3.3 Financial Overview
10.3.4 Recent Developments
10.4 Fanuc Corporation
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.4.3 Financial Overview
10.4.4 Recent Developments
10.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.5.3 Financial Overview
10.5.4 Recent Developments
10.6 Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH
10.6.1 Company Overview
10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.6.3 Financial Overview
10.6.4 Recent Developments
10.7 OTC Daihen Inc
10.7.1 Company Overview
10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.7.3 Financial Overview
10.7.4 Recent Developments
10.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
10.8.1 Company Overview
10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.8.3 Financial Overview
10.8.4 Recent Developments
10.9 Intuitive Surgical Inc
10.9.1 Company Overview
10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.9.3 Financial Overview
10.9.4 Recent Developments
10.10 Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.
10.10.1 Company Overview
10.10.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.10.3 Financial Overview
10.10.4 Recent Developments
