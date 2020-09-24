Smart Greenhouse Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

Smart Greenhouse is a self-monitoring and self-regulating, micro-climatically controlled environment for ideal plant growth. Even slight variations in these conditions generate automated actions that evaluate change and take corrective action and thus, maintaining ideal conditions for plant growth.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Smart Greenhouse Market Size By Technology (Valves and Pumps, Control Systems, Sensors and Cameras, HVAC Systems, LED Grow Lights, Irrigation Systems, Material Handling Equipment, Other Technologies), By Type (Non-Hydroponic, Hydroponic), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

Smart greenhouse is a concept of greenhouse that cultivates crops without human intervention. Smart greenhouse uses various microprocessors and sensors to perform functions like controlling temperature and irrigation system. Increase in popularity of organic food across the world and surge in adoption of IoT and AI by farmers and agriculturists drive the expansion of the market. Moreover, simple crop monitoring and harvesting fuels the market growth. However, high investment costs due to deployment of pricy systems in smart greenhouses hamper the expansion of the market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of vertical farming technology and increase in public-private partnership within the agriculture sector are expected to supply lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global Smart Greenhouse market is segregated on the basis of Technology as Valves and Pumps, Control Systems, Sensors and Cameras, HVAC Systems, LED Grow Lights, Irrigation Systems, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Technologies. Based on Type the global Smart Greenhouse market is segmented in Non-Hydroponic and Hydroponic.

The global Smart Greenhouse market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Smart Greenhouse market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Certhon, Logiqs, Greentech Agro LLC, Netafim, International Greenhouse Company, Kheyti, Growlink, Prospera Technologies, Heliospectra, Lumigrow, and others are among the major players in the global Smart Greenhouse market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Smart Greenhouse Market has been segmented as below:

Smart Greenhouse Market, By Technology

Valves and Pumps

Control Systems

Sensors and Cameras

HVAC Systems

LED Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling Equipment

Other Technologies

Smart Greenhouse Market, By Type

Non-Hydroponic

Hydroponic

Smart Greenhouse Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Smart Greenhouse Market, By Company

Certhon

Logiqs

Greentech Agro LLC

Netafim

International Greenhouse Company

Kheyti

Growlink

Prospera Technologies

Heliospectra

Lumigrow

Some of the recent Developments in Smart Greenhouse market are as follows:

Prospera Technologies

9 July 2020- Bayer partners with Prospera Technologies Inc. to grow integrated digital solutions for vegetable greenhouse growers.

