Smart Commercial Lighting Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

“The smart commercial lighting market is a highly competitive market and it is estimated to reach $ 48.0 billion by 2022,”

Market Research Engine predicts intelligent LED lighting lamps will dominate the smart commercial lighting market. As per the study, Smart Commercial Lighting market will see a significant growth in the coming years due to the growing number of global smart cities and growing awareness regarding energy efficient lighting solutions. The ZigBee and Wi-Fi network technologies will continue to be preferred technologies in the smart commercial lighting market.

Connectivity Technologies, Lighting Lamps, Network Components and Industry Applications.

The market is divided into four regions: America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/smart-commercial-lighting-market

Competitive benchmarking analysis to optimize short term and long term strategy of the organisations. Stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market.

“In coming years, Smart Commercial Lighting Market is going to witness double digit growth in developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). Increase infrastructure spending and government push are few factors supporting the growth of market in these economies.”

The report aims to highlight key insights from Vendors and End users. The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

“Globally, Retail and Healthcare will be the leading industry verticals which will be spending a lot in the smart commercial lighting market. Smart CFL and LED lighting lamps will slowly replace the global outdoor lighting such as street lighting and sports stadiums in coming years.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/smart-commercial-lighting-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Evolution

5.3 Market Segmentation

5.3.1 By Light Source

5.3.2 By Product Type

5.3.3 By Communication Technology

5.3.4 By Application

5.3.5 By Software & Service

5.3.6 By Geography

5.4 Market Dynamics: Smart Lighting Market

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Demand for Smart Lighting is Being Driven By the Modernization and Development of Infrastructure Such as Smart Cities

5.4.1.2 Increased Demand for Intelligent Solutions for Street Lighting Systems

5.4.1.3 Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems

5.4.1.4 Acceptance of Standard Protocols for Lighting Control

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Installation Costs and Payback Periods

5.4.2.2 Security and Privacy Issues Inhibit the Growth of Smart Lighting

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Development of Wireless Technology for Smart Lighting Systems

5.4.3.2 Adoption of Smart Lighting for Smart Cities

5.4.3.3 Consumer Awareness About the Importance of Energy Saving

5.4.3.4 Development of IoT Technology in the Field of Smart Lighting

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Lack of Common Open Standards

6 Industry Trends

7 Smart Lighting Market, By Light Source

8 Smart Lighting Market, By Product Type

9 Smart Lighting Market, By Communication Technology

10 Smart Lighting Market, By Application

11 Smart Lighting Market, By Software & Service

12 Geographic Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

14.3 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

14.4 General Electric Company

14.5 OSRAM Licht AG

14.6 Honeywell International Inc.

14.7 Legrand S.A.

14.8 Schneider Electric SE

14.9 CREE, Inc.

14.10 Cooper Industries, Inc.

14.11 Digital Lumens, Inc.

14.12 Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

14.13 Streetlight.Vision

14.14 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.15 Cyan Technologies Plc.

14.16 John Cullen Lighting

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Smart Lighting Market to touch US$ 21 Billion by 2024

Smart Speaker Market Expected To Be Reach US$ 12 Billion by 2024

Smart Worker Market is Expected to Exceed US$ 5 Billion by 2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/