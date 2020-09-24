Unexpected Growth in Cannabis Food and Beverage Market 2020-2027 major key companies profiled like Natural Extractions, Dixie Brands Inc., New Age Beverages Corporation, Coalition brewing, Beverages Trade Network, Lagunitas, General Cannabis Corporation, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Koios Beverage Corporation, The Alkaline Water Company

Cannabis belongs to the family of flowering plants in the Cannabaceae group. The number of the species within the same plant is disputed. Generally three species of cannabis may be recognized such as Cannabis indica, Cannabis sativa, and Cannabis ruderalis. The genus is widely accepted as originated and indigenous to Central Asia. The cannabis plant is sometimes also known as hemp, but this term is used primarily to refer only the varieties of Cannabis that are cultivated for non-drug use. It has long been to make hemp seeds, oil, hemp fiber, and hemp leaves for use as vegetables and juice, or even in medicinal purposes as a recreational drug. There are more than 100 different types of cannabinoids among which tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are the most popular.

Key Players:

Natural Extractions, Dixie Brands Inc., New Age Beverages Corporation, Coalition brewing, Beverages Trade Network, Lagunitas, General Cannabis Corporation, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Koios Beverage Corporation, The Alkaline Water Company.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Cannabis Food and Beverage Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Cannabis Food and Beverage Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Cannabis Food and Beverage Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

