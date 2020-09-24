Smart Clothing Market by Product Type, by End-Users, by Distribution Channel, by Country – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Smart Clothing that monitors the wearer’s physical condition. Smart shirts and body suits provide biometric data, such as pulse rate, temperature, muscle stretch, heart rhythm and physical movement, and the data are transmitted via Bluetooth to an app in real time.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Smart Clothing Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Smart Clothing Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 50% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key player’s Athos, Catapult Sports Pty Ltd, Heddoko Inc., Hexoskin, Lumo Bodytech Inc., Ralph Lauren, OMSignal, Sensoria Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business. Strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Smart Clothing Market is segmented on the lines of its type of product, application and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers T-shirt, Pants, Shoes, Undergarments, Jackets and Socks. Based on application it covers Sports & Fitness, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Industrial and Entertainment. Smart Clothing Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Smart Clothing Market has been segmented as below:

The Smart Clothing Market is segmented on the Basis of Product Type, Application Type and Regional Analysis. By Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of T-shirt, Pants Shoes, Undergarments, Jackets and Socks. By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Sports & Fitness, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Industrial and Entertainment. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Smart Clothing Market are as follows:

Rising health awareness

Increasing sports injuries

Increasing use by professional sport teams

Increasing workplace injuries

Advancements in sensor technology

Adoption of smart uniforms

Rising adoption in military & defense

