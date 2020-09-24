Smart Cities Market Study Report (2020-2026), Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets, Assessment And Recommendations | Market Research Engine

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Smart Cities Market Size By Smart Transportation (Freight Information System, Connected Vehicles, Smart Ticketing, Traffic Management System, Passenger Information Management System), By Smart Buildings Solution (Emergency Management System, Parking Management System, Building Energy Optimization), By Smart Utilities Solution (Distribution Management System, Substation Automation, Advanced Metering Infrastructure), By Focus Area (Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services, Smart Transportation, Smart Buildings), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

The Global Smart Cities Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 20.05%.

Smart cities raise cities assembled on smart and intelligent solutions and new technologies. The goal of smart cities is realized by adoption of smart parameters like smart energy, smart building, smart transportation, smart healthcare, smart governance, smart education, and involvement of smart citizens. Additionally, the smart cities market is gaining significant growth globally owing to vast investments by public and personal players, including the govt of varied countries across the world. Smart cities solutions can further be classified as combination of hardware and software components. The hardware components majorly include sensors, chips, and actuators; while the software component include various smart applications like infrastructure management, and utility management. the expansion of the worldwide smart cities market is additionally supported by development of varied automation product portfolios by manufacturers. A smart city raises to a framework consisting of data and Communication Technologies to develop, deploy and promote sustainable development in urban areas. The hardware component includes chips, sensors and actuators, while the software component comprises smart web and mobile applications for infrastructure and administration through digital devices. The info collected from these components is analyzed to watch transportation systems, power plants, waste management, water system, crime detection and various other municipality services. Smart cities also emphasize on improving the standard of lifetime of the citizens, alongside enhancing the efficiency of the prevailing infrastructure.

The global Smart Cities market is segregated on the basis of Smart Transportation as Freight Information System, Connected Vehicles, Smart Ticketing, Traffic Management System, Passenger Information Management System, and Others. Based on Smart Buildings Solution the global Smart Cities market is segmented in Emergency Management System, Parking Management System, and Building Energy Optimization. Based on Smart Utilities Solution the global Smart Cities market is segmented in Distribution Management System, Substation Automation, and Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

Based on Focus Area, the global Smart Cities market is segmented in Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services, Smart Transportation, and Smart Buildings.

The global Smart Cities market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Smart Cities market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Itron, Verizon, Toshiba Corporation, SAP SE, ABB, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, IBM, Microsoft, Hitachi, and others are among the major players in the global Smart Cities market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

