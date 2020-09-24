Smart Beacon Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

A smart beacon is a proximity device, that transmits a symbol with the assistance of Bluetooth low energy proximity sensing technology by mistreatment compatible application or software. once a smartphone or tablet is within the beacons vary, it finds the physical location of the device and tracks client, then triggers allocation based mostly notification on the device. for example, sensible beacons are utilized in brick and mortar retail stores for mobile commerce to send notification regarding special offers to the customers.

The Smart Beacon Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 769.5 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 55% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Estimote, Aruba, Kontakt.Io, Cisco, Bluvision, Onyx Beacon, Leantegra, Gimbal, Accent Systems, Swirl Networks, Sensoro, Jaalee Technology, Beaconinside, Blesh, and Blueup. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Smart Beacon Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Smart Beacon Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Smart Beacon Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Smart Beacon Market are as follows:

Growing Adoption of Smartphones

Growing need for spatial data to Be utilized in Analytics

Increasing specialise in Business Intelligence to realize Competitive Advantage

The major Restraining factors of Smart Beacon Market are as follows:

Growing Trend Among Offline Stores to opt for on-line Platforms in Retail Sector

The Smart Beacon Market is segmented on the Basis of connectivity type, Offering type, Application type, beacon standards type and Regional Analysis. By connectivity type this market is segmented on the basis of Hybrid and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). By Offering type this market is segmented on the basis of Service, Hardware and Software. By Application type this market is segmented on the basis of Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Public Gatherings and Spaces, Retail, Sports, Education, Automotive, Aviation, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and Others. By beacon standards type this market is segmented on the basis of Eddy stone, iBeacon and Others.By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Summary with Insights Market Overview Smart Beacon Market Analysis, By Connectivity type

6. Smart Beacon Market Analysis, By Offering Smart Beacon Market Analysis, By beacon standards Smart Beacon Market Analysis, Application Smart Beacon Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

11.1 Bleesk

11.2 Blesh

11.3 Blue Sense Networks

11.4 Accent Systems

11.5 Aruba

11.6 Beaconinside

11.7 Blueup

11.8 Bluvision

11.9 Sensoro

11.10 Swirl Networks

11.11 Cisco

11.12 Cubeacon (Eyro Digital Teknologi, Ltd.)

11.13 Gimbal

11.14 Avvel International

11.15 Jaalee Technology

11.16 Kontakt.Io

11.17 Leantegra

11.18 Onyx Beacon

11.19 Resono

