Smart Airports Market 2020 Global Growth Rate by Recent Developments, Market Trends, Size, Share and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2027

The smart airports market’s geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The smart airports market is expected to exceed more than US$ 19 Billion by 2024; Growing at a CAGR of more than 10% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Amadeus IT Group SA, IBM Corporation, Vision-Box, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., CISCO System, Inc., Thales Group, SITA, QinetiQ Group PLC, and Raytheon Company. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

Airport operations and business models have evolved significantly over the last two decades to carry the explosive increase in the global airline industry. Regulatory reforms and deregulation has guide in a new aviation period globally. Rising countries are viewing dramatic traffic choice of airline, diversity and growth. Increasing competition in the airline sector, airports are suitable extra responsive to the needs of their airline passengers and customers.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for smart airports market for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Smart Airports Market has been segmented as below:

The Smart Airports Market is segmented on the Basis of Infrastructure Analysis Solutions Analysis, Applications Analysis, Services Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Infrastructure Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control, Communication Systems, Endpoint Devices and Others. Security Systems is segmented into Biometrics, Alerts & Cyber Security, E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar and E-Tag System. Air/Ground Traffic Control is segmented into Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM) and Automated Passport Control. Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control is segmented into IoT Enabled Beacons, Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement, Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks, RFID Baggage Reconciliation System and E-gates. Communication System sis segmented into Wireless Airports, Smart Phones and Near Field Communication. Endpoint Devices is segmented into Sensors, Tags, IP Phone and Video Conferencing. Other sis segmented into Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage and Airport Management Software.

By Solutions Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Landside, Airside

and Terminal Side. Landside is segmented into Parking, Access Roads, Perimeter Security, Car Rental, Mass Transit and Airport City. Airside is segmented into Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS), Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL), Surface Movement Guidance, Runway Improvement and Apron Management and Digital and Radar Video Surveillance. Terminal Side is segmented into HVAC, Lighting Control, Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM), Fire and Life Safety Solutions, Energy Management, Life Cycle Services and Building Management and Automation Systems.

By Applications Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Business Applications and Core Applications. Business Applications is segmented into Noise Abatement, Fee Management, Performance Management and Gate Management. Core Applications is segmented into Content Management, Business Intelligence, Next-Generation Web, Collaboration and Integration.



By Services Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Smart Business-to-Business Services, Smart Airport Processes, Smart Workplace Services, Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services and Smart Transport and Parking Services. Smart Business-to-Business Services is segmented into Traffic and Facilities Management and Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services. Smart Airport Processes is segmented into Location-Based Services, RFID Baggage Tagging and No-queue Check-in Solutions. Smart Workplace Services is segmented into Equipment Telematics Solutions and Mobile Worker and Expert Locator. Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services is segmented into Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality, Intelligent Advertising, Lean Retail Solutions and Telepresence Rooms. Smart Transport and Parking Services is segmented into Real-time Travel Services, Intelligent Transport Services and Trip Concierge. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

This is important to focus on further innovation and efforts to price decrease along with production of different benefits for passengers in terms of rising choice and value.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for smart airports and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for smart airports.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Smart Airports Market

4.2 Smart Airports Market, By Region

4.3 Smart Airports Market, By Technology

4.4 Smart Airports Market, By Terminal Side

4.5 Smart Airports Market, By Landside

4.6 Smart Airports Market, By Airside

4.7 Smart Airports Market, By Application

4.8 Smart Airports Market: Technology Maturity Mapping

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Smart Airports Market, By Technology

8 Smart Airports Market, By Landside

9 Smart Airports Market, By Airside

10 Smart Airports Market, By Terminal Side

11 Smart Airports Market, By Application

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3 Siemens AG

14.4 IBM Corporation

14.5 Amadeus IT Group SA

14.6 Rockwell Collins, Inc.

14.7 Sabre Corporation

14.8 Sita

14.9 Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.10 Thales Group

14.11 Indra Siestma S.A.

14.12 T-Systems

