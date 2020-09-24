SLAM Technology Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

The global SLAM Technology market is segregated on the basis of Type as EKF SLAM, Fast SLAM, Graph-Based SLAM, and Others. Based on Application the global SLAM Technology market is segmented in Robotics, UAV, AR/VR, Automotive, and Others.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/slam-technology-market

The global SLAM Technology market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The SLAM Technology market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology enables the mapping of surroundings by a device or robot to position in real-time using algorithms, computer vision, and deep learning methodologies. It is used in autonomous systems to assist in the localization of an object and map the layout using surroundings.

Growing demand for SLAM technology across applications as continuous technological advancement and the accuracy has significantly improved. Their increased adoption across robots, UAVs, and augmented reality applications is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Competitive Rivalry

Facebook, Google, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, GeoSLAM Limited, Velodyne Lidar, Amazon Robotics, Apple Inc., Ascending Technologies GmbH, Clearpath Robotics, and others are among the major players in the global SLAM Technology market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The SLAM Technology Market has been segmented as below:

SLAM Technology Market, By Type

EKF SLAM

Fast SLAM

Graph-Based SLAM

Others

SLAM Technology Market, By Application

Robotics

UAV

AR/VR

Automotive

Others

SLAM Technology Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

SLAM Technology Market, By Company

Facebook

Google

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

GeoSLAM Limited

Velodyne Lidar

Amazon Robotics

Apple Inc.

Ascending Technologies GmbH

Clearpath Robotics

The report covers:

Global SLAM Technology market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global SLAM Technology market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global SLAM Technology market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global SLAM Technology market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global SLAM Technology market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Facebook, Google, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, GeoSLAM Limited, Velodyne Lidar, Amazon Robotics, Apple Inc., Ascending Technologies GmbH, Clearpath Robotics, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the SLAM Technology industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the SLAM Technology market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/slam-technology-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis SLAM Technology Market, By Type SLAM Technology Market, By Application SLAM Technology Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America SLAM Technology, By Type

7.2.2 North America SLAM Technology, By Application

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe SLAM Technology, By Type

7.3.2 Europe SLAM Technology, By Application

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific SLAM Technology, By Type

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific SLAM Technology, By Application

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Rest of the World SLAM Technology, By Type

7.5.2 Rest of the World SLAM Technology, By Application Competitive Insights

8.1 Key Insights

8.2 Company Market Share Analysis

8.3 Strategic Outlook

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3.2 New Product Development

8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

8.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

8.3.5 Others Company Profiles

9.1 Facebook

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.1.3 Financial Overview

9.1.4 Recent Developments

9.2 Google

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.2.3 Financial Overview

9.2.4 Recent Developments

9.3 Intel Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.3.3 Financial Overview

9.3.4 Recent Developments

9.4 Microsoft Corporation

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.4.3 Financial Overview

9.4.4 Recent Developments

9.5 GeoSLAM Limited

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.5.3 Financial Overview

9.5.4 Recent Developments

9.6 Velodyne Lidar

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.6.3 Financial Overview

9.6.4 Recent Developments

9.7 Amazon Robotics

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.7.3 Financial Overview

9.7.4 Recent Developments

9.8 Apple Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.8.3 Financial Overview

9.8.4 Recent Developments

9.9 Ascending Technologies GmbH

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.9.3 Financial Overview

9.9.4 Recent Developments

9.10 Clearpath Robotics

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.10.3 Financial Overview

9.10.4 Recent Developments

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Sustainable Bioenergy Market 2020 Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis Report by 2025

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/