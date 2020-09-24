Global Smart Healthcare Market (COVID – 19 Updates) Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast 2026

This Global Smart Healthcare Market research report offers an array of insights about industry and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition. A systematic investment analysis is also underlined in this report which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The market report is an outcome of persistent and numerous efforts lead by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers who carry out detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs.

Global Smart Healthcare Market By Product Type (Smart Syringes, Smart Pills, Smart RFID Cabinets, Electronic Health Care, Telemedicine, Others), Industry Vertical (Health Data Storage and Exchange, Monitoring and Treatment, Inventory Management), End- Users (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Smart Healthcare Market

Global smart healthcare market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 38692.36 million to an estimated value of USD 81444.45 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of smart healthcare products at home is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart healthcare market are Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM Corporation, Logi-Tag Systems, Olympus Corporation, SAMSUNG, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, BD, AirStrip Technologies, Terumo Corporation, Resideo Technologies, Inc., eClinicalWorks, STANLEY Healthcare, Medtronic.

Market Definition: Global Smart Healthcare Market

Smart healthcare products are that tool that uses advance technology so that they can provide better treatment to the patients and improve the quality of the life. Smart pills, smart syringes, electronic health care etc. are some of the most common type of the smart health care products. They provide accurate data related to the patients and help the clinicians to treat their patients better. Rising chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart diseases etc. are some of the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Mayoclinic announced that they will be launching telemedicine so that they can do some minimally invasive coronary interventions. This launch will help to improve the access to PCI in medically under-served regions. It will also provide alternative options to the hospitals to transfer for primary PCI in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)

In November 2017, U.S. Food Drug Administration announced that they have approved the Abilify MyCite the first sensor with digital ingestion tracking system. It is specially designed for the patients with schizophrenia. This new system can send signals send signals from pill’s sensor to the wearable patch. This technology will be very beneficial for the patients and prescribers

Market Drivers

Increasing ageing population worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of this market

Rising cases of chronic diseases among population is another factor driving the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence of Internet of Things is another factor driving the market growth

Rising R&D investment on smart healthcare products is another important factor driving market

Market Restraints

High price of the smart healthcare products is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market growth

High investment cost is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Smart Healthcare Market

By Product Type

Smart Syringes

Smart Pills

Smart RFID Cabinets

Electronic Health Care

Telemedicine

Others

By Industry Vertical

Health Data Storage and Exchange

Monitoring and Treatment

Inventory Management

By End- Users

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

To comprehend Global Smart Healthcare market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Smart Healthcare market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

