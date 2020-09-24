Microporous Insulation Products Market to See Drastic Growth Post 2020 | ThermoDyne, Unifrax, Johns Manville

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Microporous Insulation Products’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Promat International N.V. (Belgium),Morgan Advanced Materials plc (United Kingdom),Isoleika S. Coop. (Spain),Unicorn Insulations Limited (China),Guangzhou Huineng Environmental Protection Materials Co. Ltd. (Siltherm) (China),NICHIAS Corporation (Japan),ThermoDyne (United States),Unifrax I LLC (United States),Elmelin Ltd. (United Kingdom),Johns Manville (United States)

The upsurge in industrialization, as well as infrastructural development, will help to boost global microporous insulation products market all over the world. Microporous insulation is a type of material which presents in the form of fibers categorized by an interconnecting pore size which is comparable to the average free path of air molecules present at standard atmospheric pressure. Moreover, it is considered very efficient insulation products, they have thermal conductivity value lower than still air. The upsurge in Demand for High thermal resistant insulation materials in oil & gas applications will act as the key driver of global microporous insulation products market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Rigid Boards and Panels, Flexible Panels), Application (Fire Proofing, Thermal Management, Emission Control, Piping Insulation, Kiln and Industrial Furnace Insulation Lining, Fuel Cell and Power Plan Insulation), Grade (Alumina-Based, Silica-Based), End User (Manufacturing Industry, Automotive Industry, Military & Defense, Aviation Industry, Mining)

Market Trend

Escalating Demand Aerospace & Defense for Space & Weight Saving and Industrial Sectors

Introduction to Highly Efficient and Cheaper Substitutes

Market Drivers: Rising Demand for Safe and Efficient Thermal Resistant Insulators

Growing Applications of Microporous Insulators in Oil and Gas Industry

Restraints: Maximum Operational Cost might hamper the Demand

Requirement of Water Proof and Hydrophobic Materials in Humid Conditions

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

