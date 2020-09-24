Flange Nut Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Locknut Technology, Canmec, 3M

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Flange Nut’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Canmec Ltd. (United Kingdom),3M (United States),Stanley Engineered Fastening (United States),Locknut Technology, Inc. (United States),Ramco Specialties Inc. (United States),Wilhelm B llhoff GmbH und Co. KG (Germany),Jergens Inc. (United States),Jeng Bright International Corporation (Taiwan),KMT Fasteners (India),Ray Fu Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

A flange nut are those type of nut that has a wide flange at one end and it acts as an integrated washer. The flange nut are mostly designed with a hexagonal shape. It is constructed with hardened steel as well as exterior coatings made of zinc. Some of the features of flange nut are available in different material finish, high tensile strength, several design & dimension are available, cost is not high and others. Flange nuts have the main function of locking as well as pivoting. It is used in various application such as construction, shipbuilding, power plants, transportation, among others.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Flat Flange Nut, Serrated Flange Nut, Self-Locking Flange Nut, Non Self-Locking Flange Nuts), Application (Construction, Shipbuilding, Power Plants, Transportation, Others), Material (Carbon Steel, High Strength Steel, Stainless Steel, Brass, Titanium/Titanium Alloy, Others), Industry Vertical (Aerospace, Automobile, Construction, Oil & Gas, Industrial Manufacturing, Others {Ship Building, Power Plants, Others}), Size (M6, M8, M10, M12, M14, Others), Head Style (Hexagonal, Round, Square, Counter Sunk Bolt)

Market Trend

Increasing Number of Customer from Online Channel

Market Drivers: Huge Demand for Infrastructure Development Projects Worldwide

Increase in Demand by the Automotive and Aerospace Industries for Flange Nuts

Restraints: Stringent Rules and Regulation

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

