Silicon Photonics Market To Record Exponential Growth During Projected Timeframe

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Infinera Corporation, OneChip Photonics Inc., NeoPhotonics Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Inc., Skorpios technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Luxtera, Inc., Intel Corporation, Keopsys Group, Finisar Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., IBM Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V. and Aurrion, Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Silicon Photonics Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
Silicon Photonics is that the rising study that deals with photonic system to method, manipulate, generate and transmit information a lot of faster between microchips. during this system, element is employed as optical medium to transfer information. The continuous want for higher information transfer rate is that the propulsion for various makers to adopt this technology to boost procedure and process capabilities of knowledge centres. element Photonics is experiencing healthy rate because it reduces value and consumes less power. several manufacturers are favouring the element photonics technology and are able to invest during this technology to realize competitive edge.
The Silicon Photonics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1988 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 21% in the given forecast period.
The Silicon Photonics Market is segmented on the lines of its end-user, product, component and regional. Based on end-user it covers Telecommunication and Data Transfer, Data Communication, Sensing, Metrology, Consumer Electronics & Display, Healthcare, High Performance Computing and Others. Basis of product type is segmented into optical multiplexers, transceivers, active optic cables, optical attenuator, RF circuits, and others. Based on component type it covers active and passive. The Silicon Photonics Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.
This report provides:
1) An overview of the global market for Silicon Photonics Market and related technologies.
2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.
3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Silicon Photonics Market
4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.
5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.
The Silicon Photonics Market has been segmented as below:
The Silicon Photonics Market is segmented on the Basis of Product Type, End-User Type, Component Type and Regional Analysis. By Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of Optical multiplexers, Trans receivers, Active optic cables, Optical attenuator, RF circuits, Others.
By End-User Type this market is segmented on the basis of Telecommunication and Data Transfer, Data Communication, Sensing, Metrology, Consumer Electronics & Display, Healthcare, High Performance Computing and Others. By Component Type this market is segmented on the basis of Active and Passive. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
The major driving factors of Silicon Photonics Market are as follows:
- Rising Demand for element Photonics based mostly product in information Centres
- Reduction in Power Consumption with Use of element Photonics based mostly Transceivers
- Growing demand of High information measure and High information Transfer Capabilities
The major restraining factors of Silicon Photonics Market are as follows:
- Risk of Thermal impact
- Complexness for Integration of On-Chip laser
Table of Contents
- Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Markets Covered
1.3 Stakeholders
- Research Methodology
- Summary with Insights
- Market Overview
- Silicon Photonics Market Analysis, By End-User
5.1 Telecommunication and Data Transfer
5.2 Data Communication
5.3 Sensing
5.4 Metrology
5.5 Consumer Electronics & Display
5.6 Healthcare
5.7 High Performance Computing
5.8 Others
- Silicon Photonics Market Analysis, By Product
- Silicon Photonics Market Analysis, By Component
- Silicon Photonics Market Analysis, By Region
- Competitive Overview
- Company Profiles
10.1 Acacia
10.2 Broadcom Limited
10.3 Ciena
10.4 Cisco
10.5 Finisar
10.6 Globalfoundries
10.7 Hamamatsu
10.8 IBM
10.9 Intel
10.10 Juniper
10.11 Lumentum
10.12 Luxtera
10.13 Mellanox
10.14 Neophotonics
10.15 Oclaro
10.16 Ranovus
10.17 Reflex Photonics
10.18 Rockley Photonics
10.19 Sicoya
10.20 STMicroelectronics
