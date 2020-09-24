Real Time Location System Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

Advanced capabilities together with enhanced quality of care, fee savings, multiplied efficiency, and asset and workflow control supplied by using actual time vicinity structures (rtls) are fueling the adoption of Real Time location Systems throughout diverse industries. Real Time location Systems help firms to song, pick out and control crucial belongings which include gear, employees and equipment in real time by using placing a badge/tag on them. Badges/tags utilize wi-fi technologies along with infrared, ultrasound, wireless, zigbee and rf alerts for conversation between readers and tags and send signals to the location sensors/readers. Those sensors/readers then talk with software/middleware platform that analyzes the facts and correlates useful statistics to enhance staff productiveness and operational performance in an enterprise.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global real time location system Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Global Real Time Location System Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 12 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 24% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include AeroScout Inc., Awarepoint Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Identec Solutions, Motorola Solutions Inc., and Sonitor Technologies, Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global real time location system Market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The major driving factors of Global real time location system Market are as follows:

Resource Utilization and Workflow Optimization Requirement in Several Industries

High Return on Investment

Rising Market Competitiveness & Increased Technological Advancements

The restraining factors of Global real time location system Market are as follows:

System Incompatibility, Lack of Uniform Standards and Interoperability

Concerns Regarding Security and Privacy

Low Awareness Among End Users and Lack of Expert Workforce

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for real time location system and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global real time location system Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Global real time location system Market has been segmented as below:

The Global real time location system Market is segmented on the Basis of Technology Analysis, End User Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Technology Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of RFID, Wi-Fi, Ultrasound, ZigBee and UWB, Infrared and Others (Bluetooth, GPS, Combined Technologies).

By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Healthcare sector, Manufacturing and Process Industries sector, Transportation and Logistics sector, Government and Defense sector, Hospitality and Retail and Others (Academics, Warehousing, Yards and Docks Monitoring).By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for the Growth of the Real-Time Locating Systems Market

4.2 Software Segment in RTLS Market Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate Between 2016 and 2022

4.3 UWB Technology in the Market

Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate Between 2016 and 2022

4.4 RTLS Market in APAC Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate Between 2016 and 2022

4.5 RTLS Market in Manufacturing Industry Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate Between 2016 and 2022

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Global RTLS Market, By Offering

8 Real-Time Locating Systems Market , By Technology

9 Global RTLS Market, By Vertical

10 RTLS Market, By Application

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Zebra Technologies Corp.

13.3 Stanley Healthcare

13.4 Impinj, Inc.

13.5 SAVI Technology

13.6 Ubisense Group PLC.

13.7 Airista, LLC.

13.8 Centrak, Inc. (U.S.)

13.9 Versus Technology, Inc.

13.10 Identec Group AG

13.11 Redpine Signals, Inc.

13.12 Decawave Ltd.

13.13 Awarepoint Corp. (U.S.)

13.14 BespoonSas.

