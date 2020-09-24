Retail Analytics Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2027

The Global Retail Analytics Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 21.47%.
Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Retail Analytics Market Size by Component (Services, Software), By Deployment Model (On-Demand, On-Premises), By End-User (Offline, Online), By Business Function (Supply Chain, Marketing, Store Operations, Sales, Finance), By Application (Yield Analysis, Inventory Analysis), Others, Merchandising Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Customer Management, Performance Analysis), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025.”
Retail analytics allows retailers to make enhancements according to their customer behavior and preferences. The rising number of social media users allows retailers to understand the demographic data, like shopping habits, purchase history, and preferences, to design their promotional and market growth strategies. Similarly, small players can invest in enterprise-grade solutions at economical costs. Incremental opportunities in the retail analytics market are growing, since cloud-based solutions have assisted in the drastic reduction of upfront installation costs. Growing usage of tablet and smartphone has further catalyzed the increasing adoption of cloud-based POS technology. The retail analytics market is globally segmented into solution, business function, service, deployment type, and regions. On the basis of the solution, the market is segregated into analytics tools, reporting and visualization tools, data management software and mobile applications. Based on the business function, the retail analytics market is considered into marketing and customer analytics, supply chain analytics, merchandizing and in-store analytics and strategy and planning market.
The global Retail Analytics market is segregated on the basis of Component as Services and Software. Based on Deployment Model the global Retail Analytics market is segmented in On-Demand and On-Premises. Based on End-User the global Retail Analytics market is segmented in Offline and Online.
Based on Business Function, the global Retail Analytics market is segmented in Supply Chain, Marketing, Store Operations, Sales, and Finance. The report also bifurcates the global Retail Analytics market based on Application in Yield Analysis, Inventory Analysis, Others, Merchandising Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Customer Management, and Performance Analysis.
The global Retail Analytics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Retail Analytics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
SAP, Bridgei2i, SAS Institute, Qlik, Angoss, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Manthan, Fujitsu, and others are among the major players in the global Retail Analytics market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Retail Analytics Market has been segmented as below:
Retail Analytics Market, By Component
- Services
- Professional Services
- Implementation and Consulting Services
- Training and Support
- Managed Services
- Software
Retail Analytics Market, By End-User
- Offline
- Online
Retail Analytics Market, By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small
Retail Analytics Market, By Deployment Model
- On-Demand
- On-Premises
Retail Analytics Market, By Business Function
- Supply Chain
- Store Operations
- Finance
- Sales
- Marketing
Retail Analytics Market, By Application
- Yield Analysis
- Inventory Analysis
- Merchandising Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Customer Management
- Performance Analysis
- Others
Retail Analytics Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Retail Analytics Market, By Company
- SAP
- Bridgei2i
- SAS Institute
- Qlik
- Angoss
- IBM
- Oracle
- Microsoft
- Manthan
- Fujitsu
- Information Builders
- Microstrategy
The report covers:
- Global Retail Analytics market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Retail Analytics market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Retail Analytics market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Retail Analytics market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Retail Analytics market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include SAP, Bridgei2i, SAS Institute, Qlik, Angoss, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Manthan, Fujitsu, and others.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the Retail Analytics industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the Retail Analytics market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Some of the recent Developments in Retail Analytics market are as follows:
Microsoft
- 06-2020: — Microsoft Corp. has declared a strategic change in its retail operations, with closing Microsoft Store physical locations. The company’s retail team members will continue to serve customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely providing sales, training, and support.
- 01-2020: Microsoft endures to innovate side by side with retailers to support them embrace their biggest opportunities and allow intelligent retail by empowering businesses to take control of their own digital evolution.
Oracle
- 01-2019: Oracle Retail Intuitions Suite and Retail Science Platform aid retailers to balance the need for advanced retail analytics and retail science deprived of incurring the significant overhead of retail AI and data scientists.
- Oracle Retail Consumer Perceptions is a strategic collaboration with Oracle Data Cloud and conveys an unprecedented level of insight to retail marketing teams looking to better understand their existing customers and optimize new customer acquisition campaigns.
Customization
Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations
