Retail Analytics Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2027

The Global Retail Analytics Market is expected to grow by 2025 at a CAGR of 21.47%.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Retail Analytics Market Size by Component (Services, Software), By Deployment Model (On-Demand, On-Premises), By End-User (Offline, Online), By Business Function (Supply Chain, Marketing, Store Operations, Sales, Finance), By Application (Yield Analysis, Inventory Analysis), Others, Merchandising Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Customer Management, Performance Analysis), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025.”

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/retail-analytics-market

Retail analytics allows retailers to make enhancements according to their customer behavior and preferences. The rising number of social media users allows retailers to understand the demographic data, like shopping habits, purchase history, and preferences, to design their promotional and market growth strategies. Similarly, small players can invest in enterprise-grade solutions at economical costs. Incremental opportunities in the retail analytics market are growing, since cloud-based solutions have assisted in the drastic reduction of upfront installation costs. Growing usage of tablet and smartphone has further catalyzed the increasing adoption of cloud-based POS technology. The retail analytics market is globally segmented into solution, business function, service, deployment type, and regions. On the basis of the solution, the market is segregated into analytics tools, reporting and visualization tools, data management software and mobile applications. Based on the business function, the retail analytics market is considered into marketing and customer analytics, supply chain analytics, merchandizing and in-store analytics and strategy and planning market.

The global Retail Analytics market is segregated on the basis of Component as Services and Software. Based on Deployment Model the global Retail Analytics market is segmented in On-Demand and On-Premises. Based on End-User the global Retail Analytics market is segmented in Offline and Online.

Based on Business Function, the global Retail Analytics market is segmented in Supply Chain, Marketing, Store Operations, Sales, and Finance. The report also bifurcates the global Retail Analytics market based on Application in Yield Analysis, Inventory Analysis, Others, Merchandising Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Customer Management, and Performance Analysis.

The global Retail Analytics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Retail Analytics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

SAP, Bridgei2i, SAS Institute, Qlik, Angoss, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Manthan, Fujitsu, and others are among the major players in the global Retail Analytics market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Retail Analytics Market has been segmented as below:

Retail Analytics Market, By Component

Services

Professional Services

Implementation and Consulting Services

Training and Support

Managed Services

Software

Retail Analytics Market, By End-User

Offline

Online

Retail Analytics Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small

Retail Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

On-Demand

On-Premises

Retail Analytics Market, By Business Function

Supply Chain

Store Operations

Finance

Sales

Marketing

Retail Analytics Market, By Application

Yield Analysis

Inventory Analysis

Merchandising Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Customer Management

Performance Analysis

Others

Retail Analytics Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Retail Analytics Market, By Company

SAP

Bridgei2i

SAS Institute

Qlik

Angoss

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

Manthan

Fujitsu

Information Builders

Microstrategy

The report covers:

Global Retail Analytics market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Retail Analytics market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Retail Analytics market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Retail Analytics market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Retail Analytics market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include SAP, Bridgei2i, SAS Institute, Qlik, Angoss, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Manthan, Fujitsu, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Retail Analytics industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Retail Analytics market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Some of the recent Developments in Retail Analytics market are as follows:

Microsoft

06-2020: — Microsoft Corp. has declared a strategic change in its retail operations, with closing Microsoft Store physical locations. The company’s retail team members will continue to serve customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely providing sales, training, and support.

01-2020: Microsoft endures to innovate side by side with retailers to support them embrace their biggest opportunities and allow intelligent retail by empowering businesses to take control of their own digital evolution.

Oracle

01-2019: Oracle Retail Intuitions Suite and Retail Science Platform aid retailers to balance the need for advanced retail analytics and retail science deprived of incurring the significant overhead of retail AI and data scientists.

Oracle Retail Consumer Perceptions is a strategic collaboration with Oracle Data Cloud and conveys an unprecedented level of insight to retail marketing teams looking to better understand their existing customers and optimize new customer acquisition campaigns.

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/retail-analytics-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Retail Analytics Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Retail Analytics Market, By End-User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Offline

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Online

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Retail Analytics Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Small

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Retail Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Demand

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. Retail Analytics Market, By Business Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Supply Chain

9.2.1 Market Overview

9.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

9.3 Store Operations

9.3.1 Market Overview

9.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

9.4 Finance

9.4.1 Market Overview

9.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

9.5 Sales

9.5.1 Market Overview

9.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

9.6 Marketing

9.6.1 Market Overview

9.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

10. Retail Analytics Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Yield Analysis

10.2.1 Market Overview

10.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

10.3 Inventory Analysis

10.3.1 Market Overview

10.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

10.4 Merchandising Analysis

10.4.1 Market Overview

10.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

10.5 Pricing Analysis

10.5.1 Market Overview

10.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

10.6 Customer Management

10.6.1 Market Overview

10.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

10.7 Performance Analysis

10.7.1 Market Overview

10.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Market Overview

10.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

11. Retail Analytics Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America Retail Analytics, By Component

11.2.2 North America Retail Analytics, By End-User

11.2.3 North America Retail Analytics, By Organization Size

11.2.4 North America Retail Analytics, By Deployment Model

11.2.5 North America Retail Analytics, By Business Function

11.2.6 North America Retail Analytics, By Application

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe Retail Analytics, By Component

11.3.2 Europe Retail Analytics, By End-User

11.3.3 Europe Retail Analytics, By Organization Size

11.3.4 Europe Retail Analytics, By Deployment Model

11.3.5 Europe Retail Analytics, By Business Function

11.3.6 Europe Retail Analytics, By Application

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics, By Component

11.4.2 Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics, By End-User

11.4.3 Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics, By Organization Size

11.4.4 Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics, By Deployment Model

11.4.5 Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics, By Business Function

11.4.6 Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics, By Application

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Rest of the World Retail Analytics, By Component

11.5.2 Rest of the World Retail Analytics, By End-User

11.5.3 Rest of the World Retail Analytics, By Organization Size

11.5.4 Rest of the World Retail Analytics, By Deployment Model

11.5.5 Rest of the World Retail Analytics, By Business Function

11.5.6 Rest of the World Retail Analytics, By Application

12. Competitive Insights

12.1 Key Insights

12.2 Company Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Outlook

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 New Product Development

12.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

12.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

12.3.5 Others

13. Company Profiles

13.1 SAP

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.1.3 Financial Overview

13.1.4 Recent Developments

13.2 Bridgei2i

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.2.3 Financial Overview

13.2.4 Recent Developments

13.3 SAS Institute

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.3.3 Financial Overview

13.3.4 Recent Developments

13.4 Qlik

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.4.3 Financial Overview

13.4.4 Recent Developments

13.5 Angoss

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.5.3 Financial Overview

13.5.4 Recent Developments

13.6 IBM

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.6.3 Financial Overview

13.6.4 Recent Developments

13.7 Oracle

13.7.1 Company Overview

13.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.7.3 Financial Overview

13.7.4 Recent Developments

13.8 Microsoft

13.8.1 Company Overview

13.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.8.3 Financial Overview

13.8.4 Recent Developments

13.9 Manthan

13.9.1 Company Overview

13.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.9.3 Financial Overview

13.9.4 Recent Developments

13.10 Fujitsu

13.10.1 Company Overview

13.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.10.3 Financial Overview

13.10.4 Recent Developments

13.11 Information Builders

13.11.1 Company Overview

13.11.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.11.3 Financial Overview

13.11.4 Recent Developments

13.12 Microstrategy

13.12.1 Company Overview

13.12.2 Product/Service Landscape

13.12.3 Financial Overview

13.12.4 Recent Developments

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Connected Toys Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2025

LMS Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2025

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2025

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/