Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors, Demand And Forecast to 2024

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Key Companies:

Herrenknecht, CRTG, CRCHI, Tianhe, LNSS, Komatsu, Mitsubishi, NHI, Kawasaki, IHI, Terratec, SELI, Tianye Tolian, Hitachi Zosen, Xugong Kaigong, STEC, JIMT

Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type:

Soft Ground TBMs

Hard Rock TBMs

Market Segment by Application:

City Rail System

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

Others

Base Year Estimated Year Forecast Year 2019 2020 2019-2024

Table of Contents: Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market

Chapter 1: Overview of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market

Chapter 2: Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry Market Driving Factor Analysis

Chapter 6: Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 7: Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry Analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing Status Analysis

Chapter 11: Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry Market Report Conclusion

Chapter 12: Research Methodology and Reference

