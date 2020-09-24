Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event. People with PTSD have intense, disturbing thoughts and feelings related to their experience that last long after the traumatic event has ended. They may relive the event through flashbacks or nightmares; they may feel sadness, fear or anger; and they may feel detached or estranged from other people. People with PTSD may avoid situations or people that remind them of the traumatic event, and they may have strong negative reactions to something as ordinary as a loud noise or an accidental touch.

The main treatments for people with PTSD are medications, psychotherapy (“talk” therapy), or both medication for treating PTSD are antidepressants, which may help control PTSD symptoms such as sadness, worry, anger, and feeling numb inside. Other medications may be helpful for treating specific PTSD symptoms, such as sleep problems and nightmares.

DelveInsight's 'Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

As per the study titled “Post‐traumatic stress disorder: a state‐of‐the‐art review of evidence and challenges” conducted by Richard A. Bryant (2019), Epidemiological studies have reported lifetime PTSD prevalence rates of 13.0‐20.4% for women and 6.2‐8.2% for men.

PTSD affects approximately 3.5 percent of U.S. adults, and an estimated one in 11 people will be diagnosed with PTSD in their lifetime.

The prevalence of PTSD among adolescents was higher for females (8.0%) than for males (2.3%).

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) report provides a detailed overview explaining Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) epidemiology .

Key Benefit of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Epidemiology Report

The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) market

Quantify patient populations in the global Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) population by its epidemiology

The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Disease Background and Overview Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Patient Journey Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Epidemiology and Patient Population Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Epidemiology Report:

