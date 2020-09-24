Pompe Disease Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Pompe disease, also known as glycogen storage disease type II (GSDII) or “acid maltase deficiency,” is caused by the absence or deficiency of acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA), a lysosomal enzyme that is responsible for the cleavage of the α-1, 4- and α-1, 6-glycosidic bonds of glycogen to glucose.

Pompe disease comes at different ages and with different degrees of severity. The severity of the clinical presentations, the tissue involvement, and the age of onset generally correlate well with the nature of the mutation and the degree of residual enzyme activity. The majority of mutations are private—found only in a single-family or a small population—and most patients are compound heterozygotes.

According to the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), the human body can be seen as an assembly of interconnecting organs. Organs are composed of organ-specific tissues, and tissues are composed of specialized cells like muscle cells, nerve cells, etc. Pompe disease belongs to a group of diseases known as the ‘lysosomal storage disorders’ (LSDs).

Diagnosis of Pompe disease is carried out by acid α-glucosidase (GAA) assay performed on skin fibroblasts or muscle biopsy, by experienced laboratories. Currently, it is the diagnostic “gold standard” as it can render a definitive diagnosis of Pompe disease, when combined with clinical and laboratory data.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/pompe-disease-epidemiology-forecast



DelveInsight’s ‘Pompe Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Pompe Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Pompe Disease epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Pompe Disease disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Pompe Disease in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Pompe Disease epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

As per Delveinsight’s estimates, a total of 2,556 Pompe disease cases were reported in 2017.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Pompe Disease with 816 cases, followed by France, which had a prevalence of 683 cases, in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population of 496 cases in 2017

As per Delveinsight’s estimates, in 2017, the prevalent cases of Infantile-onset Pompe Disease and Late-onset Pompe Disease in Japan were found to be 150 and 920 respectively and are expected to increase by 2030.

Pompe Disease Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Pompe Disease epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Pompe Disease epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Pompe Disease epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Pompe Disease in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Pompe Disease.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Pompe Disease report provides a detailed overview explaining Pompe Disease causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Pompe Disease Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Pompe Disease in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Pompe Disease epidemiology .

Key Benefit of Pompe Disease Epidemiology Report

The Pompe Disease Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Pompe Disease market

Quantify patient populations in the global Pompe Disease market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Pompe Disease therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Pompe Disease population by its epidemiology

The Pompe Disease Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/pompe-disease-epidemiology-forecast



Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Pompe Disease Pompe Disease Disease Background and Overview Pompe Disease Patient Journey Pompe Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population Pompe Disease Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Pompe Disease Pompe Disease Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

Related Reports

Pompe Disease- Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

DelveInsight’s “Pompe Disease (PD) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical &forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of PD in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Pompe Disease – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020

Pompe Disease – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020 ” report by DelveInsight offers comprehensive insights on marketed and Phase III products for Pompe Disease.

Pompe Disease – Pipeline Insights, 2020

Pompe Disease Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Pompe Disease market.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Pompe Disease Epidemiology Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/pompe-disease-epidemiology-forecast

