Automated Logistics Equipment Market Global Survey Report, COVID-19 Impact and Overwhelming Hike of Billion-Dollar Industry

The “Global Automated Logistics Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Automated Logistics Equipment Market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application and geography. The global Automated Logistics Equipment Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automated Logistics Equipment Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. Automated Logistics Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Automated Conveyor, Palletizing Robot, Automated Stereoscopic Warehouse, Automated Sorter, Automated Guided Vehicle, Forklift); End-Users (Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Automobile, Retail and E-commerce, Consumer Electronics, Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

Major vendors covered in this Automated Logistics Equipment Market report:

Beumer Group,

Daifuku Co., ltd,

Honeywell Intelligrated,

Jungheinrich AG,

Knapp AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Murata Machinery Ltd

Swisslog

TGW Logistics Group

Toshiba Logistics

The major factors that are boosting the growth of automated logistics equipment market are the exponential growth of the E-commerce industry, emergence of IoT, and advancements in robotics. Further, increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and execution of driverless vehicles and drones in logistics are the factors that are anticipated to offer growth opportunities of the automated logistics equipment market.

The Automated Logistics Equipment Market study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Automated Logistics Equipment Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The Automated Logistics Equipment Market report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Automated Logistics Equipment Market segments and regions.

