Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Global Survey Report, COVID-19 Impact and Overwhelming Hike of Billion-Dollar Industry

Rapid urbanization and advancements in technologies such as improvements in heat recovery technology are driving the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market. Furthermore, growing awareness among people regarding indoor air quality is positively impacting on the growth of energy recovery ventilator market growth. Increasing innovations in energy recovery ventilators to meet the energy standards are boosting the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market.

both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by technology type, end-user, and geography. The global energy recovery ventilator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading energy recovery ventilator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the energy recovery ventilator market.

Top Key Players:- Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Fujitsu General, Greenheck Fan Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Munters, Nortek Air Solutions, Panasonic Corporation

A rise in the number of green buildings coupled with the growing demand for highly efficient energy recovery ventilators and stringent government regulations to reduce energy consumption in buildings are bolster the energy recovery ventilator market growth. However, the high cost of these ventilators is the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for plate heat exchangers from the residential and commercial sectors to control, manage, and monitor energy consumption in buildings is expected to drive the growth of the energy recovery ventilator market during the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting energy recovery ventilator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the energy recovery ventilator market in these regions.

