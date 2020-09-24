RFID Locks Market Manufactures, Regions, Types, Applications, Growth Rate, Market Size, Insights & Forecast up to 2027

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “RFID Locks Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the RFID Locks market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

RFID locks are the smart lock that is designed for locking and unlocking doors using RFID technology. The increase in property crime, rising demand for higher safety, and the growing usage of smartphone and the penetration of its several features in day to day lifestyle is anticipating in the growth of the RFID locks market. Moreover, increasing deployment of electronic security, rising replacement of traditional locks with smart locks is also a growing demand for RFID locks market.

The List of Companies

1. Assa Abloy AB

2. Bai Fu Co., Ltd.

3. Digilock (Security People, Inc.)

4. dormakaba Group

5. Euro-Locks SA NV (Lowe and Fletcher Group)

6. Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited.

7. Onity Inc. (United Technologies Corporation)

8. Qilocks Equipment Ltd

9. Samsung

10. Senseon (Accuride International Inc.)

RFID Locks Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

