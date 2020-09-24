Smart Irrigation Market to Witness High Growth in Near Future || The Toro Company, NETAFIM, HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Rain Bird Corporation and More

Smart Irrigation Market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to existing scenario and the future prospects by considering all industry aspects of industry. This market report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level. Market analysis and market segmentation has been carried out in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions.
The smart irrigation market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 808.3 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2838.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising concerns related to water depletion all over the world, and concerns related to environmental stability.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Smart Irrigation Market
Some of the major players operating in the smart irrigation market are The Toro Company, NETAFIM, HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Rachio inc., Banyan Water Inc., RainMachine – Green Electronics LLC, ETwater, Galcon, Weathermatic, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Skydrop LLC., Delta-T Devices Ltd, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Hortau, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L, CALSENSE, AquaSpy Home – AquaSpy, Soil Scout Oy, Caipos GmbH, Acclima Inc. and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc.
Regional Segments Analysis:
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 12: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
