Green Tea Market Analysis, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, and Growth Forecast To 2027

The “Global Green Tea Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Green, Tea Bags, Green Tea Instant Mixes, Iced Green Tea, Loose Leaf, and Others); Flavour (Lemon, Aloe Vera, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Basil, and Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others), and Geography” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of green tea market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant green tea players in the market and their key developments.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00024924

The global green tea market is accounted to US$ 12,777.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 21,456.2 Mn by 2027. Green tea is prepared from the Camellia sinensis plant. The leaf buds and dried leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant are used in the preparation of the green tea. It is prepared by pan-frying and steaming these leaves, followed by drying them. Green tea is known to be beneficial against various health issues such as depression, various types of cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, gastric cancer, and many others. Some of the scientific studies have also proven that the consumption of green tea is beneficial in enhancing thinking skills and also is helpful in lowering cholesterol and triglycerides in the body. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global green teas market. The demand for green tea is expected to increase in the region with the growing awareness of the health benefits attributed with the consumption of green tea. The green tea manufacturers are expanding their production activities in developed countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea so as to meet the rising demands of green tea in the region.

The green tea market, by flavour has been segmented into lemon, aloe vera, cinnamon, vanilla, basil, and others. The lemon segment accounted for the largest share of the green tea market in 2018. The lemon green tea consists of antioxidants, flavonoids, and other phytonutrients which helps fighting many diseases including cancer. It is also available in the form of iced lemon green tea. Adding fresh lemon juice to the green tea, increases its medicinal properties along with enhanced taste. The combination of green tea and lemon juice produces a drink which is rich in vitamin C that has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties.

The global green tea market by geography is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global green tea market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. In addition, some of the major players in the green tea market include AriZona Beverage Co., Associated British Foods plc, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC., Finlays, Hankook Tea, ITO EN, Kirin Holdings Company Ltd, Nestle S.A., Tata Global Beverages, and Unilever among others.

Place the Direct Purchase Order of this report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00024924

Global Green Tea Market – By Type

Green Tea Bags

Green Tea Instant Mixes

Iced Green Tea

Loose Leaf

Others

Global Green Tea Market – By Flavour

Lemon

Aloe Vera

Cinnamon

Vanilla

Basil

Others

Global Green Tea Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Global Green Tea Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Turkey UK Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa South Africa Kenya UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]