Air Traffic Management Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2020-2027 by Comsoft Solution, Harris, Honeywell International, Indra Sistemas, Lockheed Martin

Global air traffic management market is valued at approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 5 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The advancement is the air traffic management is considered as a major growth trend for the global air traffic management market.

Key drivers for the air traffic management market are increasing investment on airports, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure and growing air traffic. For instance, in April 2019, government of Canada announced investment of about $16,250 for improving safety in the airport at the Sault Ste Marine Airport for improving airport emergency communication. Similarly, as per National Investment promotion and facility agency of India, Government is planning to invest about $120 billion investment in airport infrastructure.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aquila

Aeronav Group

BAE Systems PLC.

Comsoft Solution GmbH

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon

Saab AB

Searidge Technologies

Further, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), about $1.5 trillion investment is estimated globally towards airport infrastructure development by 2030.

Thus, growing investment in airport modernization is supplementing the adoption & growth air traffic management market. Furthermore, growing need for unmanned aircraft system traffic management is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the air traffic management market across the globe. However, stringent regulatory norms and high cost of air traffic control equipment’s act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Air traffic management market.

