Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market 2020 Competitive Scenario – DEKRA, Applus Services, Bureau Veritas, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific

Rising pollution levels owing to the unprecedented growth of vehicular population has forced the regulatory authorities to lay down stringent vehicular emission regulations. The emergence of electric vehicles as well as autonomous vehicles has enabled the growth in the automotive sector. Electric vehicles have helped the automotive OEMs to meet the stringent vehicle emission regulations. The rising vehicular pollution propels the need for testing, inspection and certification of the automobiles for ensuring regulatory compliances. An enhanced focus on the quality control for automotive manufacturing operations as well as additional safety and testing measures have increased in the recent times.

Leading Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Players: DEKRA SE, Applus Services S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, Lloyd's Register Group Limited, Mistras Group, Inc., SGS Group, TUV SUD Group

Growing demand for enhanced safety and comfort coupled with the need to curb the vehicular pollution levels and the rise in electronic automotive integrations by the automotive sector are anticipated to be the major driving factors for the automotive testing inspection and certification market. Lack of technological awareness would pose a challenge to the growth of the automotive testing inspection and certification market. Advanced technological integrations coupled with the growing investments by the automotive giants worldwide would provide significant opportunities to the players operating in the automotive testing inspection and certification market.

The “Global Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive testing inspection and certification market with detailed market segmentation by service type, sourcing type, application, and geography. The global automotive testing inspection and certification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive testing inspection and certification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive testing inspection and certification market is segmented on the basis of service type, sourcing type, and application. Based on service type, the automotive testing inspection and certification market is segmented into testing, inspection, and certification. The automotive testing inspection and certification market on the basis of sourcing type is classified into house and outsourced. The automotive testing inspection and certification market on the basis of application is segmented into vehicle inspection services, telematics, electrical systems and components, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive testing inspection and certification market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive testing inspection and certification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the automotive testing inspection and certification market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive testing inspection and certification in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive testing inspection and certification market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive testing inspection and certification market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive testing inspection and certification in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive testing inspection and certification market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeways Research Methodology Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Landscape Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Service Type Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Sourcing Type Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

