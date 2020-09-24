Tire Cord Fabrics Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The tire cord fabrics are majorly used as a reinforcement material within tires of buses, tractors, trucks, and off-the-road vehicles. These are developed for both commercial and passenger vehicles. The use of cord fabrics in tire helps in maintaining the shape of the tire while supporting the weight of the vehicle.

Leading Tire Cord Fabrics Market Players: Cordenka GmbH & Co KG, Century Enka Limited, Firestone Fibers & Textiles, HYOSUNG, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Indorama Ventures), KOLON Industries, Inc., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.- .,SRF Limited, TEIJIN LIMITED, Toray Hybrid Cord,Inc (Toray Industries, Inc.)

Due to an upsurge in vehicle production from the last few years owing to the rising disposable income of individuals is responsible for driving the growth of the tire cord fabrics market. Nevertheless, an increase in demand for bio-degradable tire cord fabrics is expected to gain high momentum in the future and so will provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the tire cord fabrics market.

The “Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the tire cord fabrics market with detailed market segmentation by tire type, material, distribution channel, vehicle type, and geography. The global tire cord fabrics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tire cord fabrics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global tire cord fabrics market is segmented on the basis of tire type, material, distribution channel, and vehicle type. Based on tire type, the tire cord fabrics market is segmented into radial tires and bias tires. On the basis of material, it is segmented into rayon, nylon, polyethylene napthalate, polyester, and others. Based on distribution channel, the tire cord fabrics market is segmented into OEMs and Aftermarket. Further, on the basis of vehicle type, the tire cord fabrics market is bifurcated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tire cord fabrics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The tire cord fabrics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the tire cord fabrics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ion milling in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the tire cord fabrics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from tire cord fabrics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for ion milling in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the tire cord fabrics market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Tire Cord Fabrics Market Landscape Tire Cord Fabrics Market – Key Market Dynamics Tire Cord Fabrics Market – Global Market Analysis Tire Cord Fabrics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Tire Type Tire Cord Fabrics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Material Tire Cord Fabrics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Distribution Channel Tire Cord Fabrics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Vehicle Type Tire Cord Fabrics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Tire Cord Fabrics Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

