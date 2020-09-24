Mobile Device Security Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Mobile Security Market is expected to garner US$ 42.18 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 48.09 % during the forecast period 2018 – 2024.

Mobile device security means the security measures designed to protect the sensitive information stored on and transmitted by smartphones, tablets, laptops and other mobile devices. Securing mobile devices has become increasingly important in recent years as the numbers of the devices in operation and the uses to which they are put have expanded dramatically. Some of the biggest issues in mobile security are related to device loss or device theft. Yet another significant part of mobile security involves device data leakage, where mobile device screens can display information that could be captured by unauthorized parties. Also raising awareness about the security of wireless device is another reason spurring the growth of the market in forthcoming years.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/mobile-device-security-market

The global Mobile Device Security market is segregated on the basis of Solution as Authentication, Sim card, Mobile application management, Mobile data protection, and Firewall. Based on Type the global Mobile Device Security market is segmented in E-mail, Antivirus, and Malware. Based on Operating System the global Mobile Device Security market is segmented in iOS, Blackberry, Android, and Windows.

Based on End-Use, the global Mobile Device Security market is segmented in Individual user, Enterprise user, Financial Institutions, Retail, Government, Telecommunication & IT, Education, Manufacturing & Automotive Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence.

The global Mobile Device Security market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Mobile Device Security market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Apple Inc. , Intel Security (McAfee) , Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, F-Secure Corporation , Citrix Systems, Inc., Trend Micro Inc. , AVG Technologies, Sophos Ltd., and others are among the major players in the global Mobile Device Security market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Mobile Device Security Market has been segmented as below:

Mobile Device Security Market, By Solution

Authentication

Sim card

Mobile application management

Mobile data protection

Firewall

Mobile Device Security Market, By Type

E-mail

Antivirus

Malware

Mobile Device Security Market, By Operating System

iOS

Blackberry

Android

Windows

Mobile Device Security Market, By End-Use

Individual user

Enterprise user

Financial Institutions

Retail, Government

Telecommunication & IT

Education

Manufacturing & Automotive Aerospace

Defense

Intelligence

Mobile Device Security Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Mobile Device Security Market, By Company

Apple Inc.

Intel Security (McAfee)

Symantec Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

F-Secure Corporation

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

AVG Technologies

Sophos Ltd.

The report covers:

Global Mobile Device Security market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Mobile Device Security market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Mobile Device Security market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/mobile-device-security-market

Report Scope:

The global Mobile Device Security market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Mobile Device Security market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Apple Inc. , Intel Security (McAfee) , Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, F-Secure Corporation , Citrix Systems, Inc., Trend Micro Inc. , AVG Technologies, Sophos Ltd., and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Mobile Device Security industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Mobile Device Security market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Software-defined Storage Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024

Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/