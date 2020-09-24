Millimeter Wave Technology Market COVID 19 Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2026

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include BridgeWave Communications, Inc. (US), E-Band Communications, LLC (US), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), NEC Corp. (Japan), SAGE Millimeter, Inc. (US), Siklu Communication, Ltd. (Israel), Aviat Networks, Inc. (Singapore), Farran Technology Ltd. (Ireland), Millimeter Wave Products, Inc. (US), Millitech, Inc. (US), Millivision Technologies (US), Vubiq Networks, Inc. (US), E-Band Communications, LLC (US), Smiths Group Plc. (UK), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), and Elva-1 (Sweden). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The technical boom in mobile and telecom industries and display technologies being upgraded to QHD, 4K standards, increased usage of MMW in automobiles to achieve the dream of connected automobiles, etc. are driving the market for MMW as these waves can provide the necessary bandwidth to provide 5G services at transfer rates of up to 10GBPS. The viewpoints of remote correspondence, the millimeter wave for the most part involve recurrence extend between 30 GHz to 300 GHz.

The Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.40 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 35.2% in the given forecast period.

The Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market is segmented on the lines of its product, frequency band, license type, application and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers scanner systems, radar and satellite communication systems, telecommunication equipment, others. Based on frequency band segmentation it covers band between 30 GHz and 57 GHz, band between 57 GHz and 86 GHz, band between 86 GHz and 300 GHz. Based on license type segmentation it covers light licensed frequency, unlicensed frequency, fully licensed frequency. Based on application segmentation it covers mobile & telecommunication, consumer & commercial, healthcare, industrial, automotive and transportation, military, defense, and aerospace, imaging. The Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market is segmented on the Basis of Frequency Band Analysis, Product Analysis, License Type Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Frequency Band Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Band between 30 GHz and 57 GHz, Band between 57 GHz and 86 GHzm and Band between 86 GHz and 300 GHz. By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Scanner Systems, Radar and Satellite Communication Systems, Telecommunication Equipment and Others. By License Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Light Licensed Frequency, Unlicensed Frequency, and Fully Licensed Frequency.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Mobile & Telecommunication, Consumer & Commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Automotive and Transportation, Military, Defense, and Aerospace and Imaging. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market are as follows:

Paddling mobile data traffic and demand for bandwidth-intensive applications

Growing usage of millimeter wave in small-cell backhaul networks

Utilization of Millimeter Wave in self-governing Vehicles

Growing demand for innovative applications in radar and security applications

Highly potential for the use of millimeter wave technology in consumer electronics

Use of Millimeter Wave for 5G Technology is potential

The restraining factors of Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market are as follows:

Negative influence on the environment

Limited area of millimeter wave

Fragmented and Non-Uniform Licensing Approach around the world

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Scanner Systems

6.2.1 Active Systems

6.2.2 Passive Systems

6.3 Radar and Satellite Communications Systems

6.3.1 Perimeter Surveillance Radar Systems

6.3.2 Application-Specific Radar Systems

6.3.3 Satellite Communication Systems

6.4 Telecommunication Equipment

6.4.1 Mobile Backhaul Equipment

6.4.1.1 Small-Cell Equipment

6.4.1.2 Macrocell Equipment

7 Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Frequency Band

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Band Between 24 GHz and 57 GHz

7.3 Band Between 57 GHz and 86 GHz

7.3.1 E-Band

7.3.2 V-Band

7.4 Band Between 86 GHz and 300 GHz

8 Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By License Type

9 Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Application

10 Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Component

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Bridgewave Communications, Inc.

13.3 Keysight Technologies

13.4 NEC Corporation

13.5 Sage Millimeter, Inc.

13.6 Siklu Communication Ltd

13.7 Aviat Networks, Inc.

13.8 Farran Technology

13.9 Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

13.10 Millivision Technologies

13.11 Vubiq Networks, Inc

