Middle East Homeland Security Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

“Homeland Security market in the Middle East is drastically changing due to the presence of global vendors and is also increasing demand for security. Moreover, the nuclear and radiological threats will drive the investment in CBRN solutions in next three to four years.”

According to the Infoholic, Homeland Security market in the Middle East will be having a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecasted period 2018–2024.The Homeland Security market is expected to grow due to the investments in multiple projects and recent developments such as the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The advanced technologies, economic growth and investment in infrastructure development in the region are driving the market. The investments in infrastructure development include residential and commercial construction, transportation infrastructure, and public utilities. Some of the players included in the report are Lockheed Martin Corp., BAE Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Raytheon Co.

“Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and Qatar, being the key potential countries, are driving the Homeland Security market in the Middle East region. Predominantly the factors driving the growth are positive economic growth/changes, large-scale infrastructure engineering such as smart cities projects, intelligent transportation, travel & tourism, upcoming Dubai EXPO 2020, and FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.”

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

This report talks about the major threats in the Middle East and also, how the organizations are considering this an opportunity to come up with new software and solutions.

The report not only talks about the challenges faced by the vendors but also brings the trends that might reduce the challenges.

This market has been analysed by taking into account key countries, i.e. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Turkey, Jordan, Israel, Bahrain, and Yemen. The segmentation covered in the report is Cybersecurity, CIP, CBRN, Transportation, Mass Transit, and Emergency Response.

Analysts have rated top 5 vendors according to the revenue generation from Middle Eastern countries.

Stakeholders’ insights and key trends (current and future) of the market.

The investment in infrastructure is highest in the Middle Eastern countries, especially in UAE, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia which will drive the market for CIP solutions. However, cybersecurity solutions hold majority of the share in the Homeland Security market. It is expected that countries such as Iraq and Egypt will also start spending on Homeland Security by 2020. Countries such as Oman are considered the most established for protecting its homeland. The countries such as Kuwait, Iraq, Iran, and Saudi Arabia will focus more on land borders as they are very sensitive areas. The nuclear security is expected to increase and reach around $0.70 billion by 2022 as lots of terrorist organizations have started to use nuclear bombs.

