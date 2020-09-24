Micro Irrigation Systems Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

Micro irrigation systems provide water to the plant roots through a complex pipe system and short discharge emitters. The water discharge sample in those systems can be modified as in step with particular plant water necessities as numerous horticulture, and agronomic flowers have exceptional requirements. The device additives consist of pipes, low discharge water-emitting gadgets, tubes, float manipulate gadget, fitting, and accessories. These structures are low to medium strain structures that provide water for numerous applications as spray, sprinkle, drip and mist. The growing water shortage has amplified the want to adopt micro irrigation structures in farming practices, international.

The Global micro irrigation systems Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 7 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 18% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., and Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Limited, Valmont Industries, Inc., Hunter Industries, and Lindsay Corporation. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market is segmented on the lines of its type, application, end user and regional. Based on type segmentation it covers micro sprinkler and drip. Under application segmentation it covers orchard crops and vineyards, field crops, plantation crops and others. End user is classified into farmers, industrial users and others. The Global Micro Irrigation systems Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global micro irrigation systems Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market is segmented on the Basis of Type Analysis, Application Analysis, End User Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis ofMicro sprinkler and Drip. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis ofOrchard crops and vineyards, Field crops, Plantation crops and Others.By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis ofFarmers (Small, Medium and Large), Industrial Users and Others.By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis ofNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for micro irrigation systems and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market are as follows:

Government support for approval of micro irrigation systems

Need to raise crop yield with least water use

Water shortage demands micro irrigation

The restraints factors of Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market are as follows:

High rate and lack of skill in managing Micro irrigation systems

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Microirrigation Systems Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drip

7.3 Microsprinkler

8 Microirrigation Systems Market, By Application

9 Microirrigation Systems Market, By End User

10 Microirrigation Systems Market, By Region

11 Microirrigation Systems Market, By Component

12 Brand Overview

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 EPC Industries Limited

14.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

14.4 Lindsay Corporation

14.5 The Toro Company

14.6 Valmont Industries, Incorporated

14.7 Nelson Irrigation

14.8 Netafim Limited

14.9 Rain Bird Corporation

14.10 T-L Irrigation

14.11 Hunter Industries, Incorporated

