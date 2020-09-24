Metal Detector Market Size, Share 2020 Growth Analysis, Share, Demand By Regions, Types And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2024| Says Market Research Engine

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Mettler Toledo, Codan, CEIA (Costruzioni Elettroniche Industrial Automatism S.p.A.), Garrett Metal Detectors, and Eriez Manufacturing Co. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Metal Detector Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Metal Detector Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1.0 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4% in the given forecast period.

A metal detector is an electronic instrument which detects the presence of metal nearby. Metal detectors are useful for finding metal inclusions hidden within objects, or metal objects buried underground. They often consist of a handheld unit with a sensor probe which can be swept over the ground or other objects. If the sensor comes near a piece of metal this is indicated by a changing tone in earphones, or a needle moving on an indicator.

The Metal Detector Market is segmented on the Basis of Technology Type, Product Type, End-user Type and Regional Analysis. By Technology Type this market is segmented on the basis of Very Low Frequency (VLF), Multi Frequency (MF), Pulse Induction (PI) and Others.

By Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of Handheld Metal Detectors and Static Metal Detectors. By End-user Type this market is segmented on the basis of Industrial, Security, Transit and Consumer. Industrial is segmented into Food and Beverage and Other Industrial. Transit is segmented into Government and Commercial. Consumer is segmented into Countermine. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Metal Detector Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for prefilled syringes for Metal Detector Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Market Background and Classifications Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region Competitor Analysis Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis Company Profiles

7.1: Mettler-Toledo (Safeline)

7.2: Codan Limited (Minelab)

7.3: Garrett Electronics, Inc.

7.4: CEIA-Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi S.p.A.

7.5: Eriez Manufacturing Co.

7.6: L3 Security & Detection Systems

7.7: Smiths Detection Inc.

7.8: XP Metal Detectors

7.9: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.10: Fisher Research Labs

7.11: Lock Inspection Systems

7.12: Rapiscan Systems, Inc. (OSI Systems)

7.13: White’s Electronics, Inc.

7.14: Tesoro Electronics, Inc.

