Impact of COVID-19 on Wired Interface Market Growth, Segments, Size, Industry Analysis and Opportunities 2030

The global wired interface market is expected to register notable growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing use of smartphones and laptops, which require wired interface; rising concerns over data security, growing demand for data transferability, and existing dependency on wired networks in the commercial and government sectors.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of new consumer electronics, such as augmented reality and virtual reality (AR and VR) headsets and cameras, is expected to propel the market growth.

On the basis of cable, the wired interface market is categorized into universal serial bus (USB), high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI), video graphics array (VGA), display port, and others, wherein others include thunderbolt and digital visual interface (DVI).

Of these, USB held the largest share in the market in 2018, which can be mainly attributed to the introduction of high-capability USB cables in the market and their wide adoption for better connectivity between electronic devices. Besides, USBs have low power consumption, which contributes to their high market demand.