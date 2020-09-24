Display Driver IC Market Industry Survey & Competitive Trends Forecast

Rising smartphone penetration is a major driving force observed in the DDIC market across the world. Increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle of the people, and rising consumer spending on media and entertainment are the major factors propelling the smartphone penetration, globally.

Smartphone users are expected to reach over 3.8 billion by 2021, as compared to 3 billion in 2018. Moreover, surging demand for high-resolution images and energy-efficient lighting is also supporting the growth of the market.

On the basis of display type, the DDIC market is categorized into liquid crystal display (LCD), light-emitting diode (LED), OLED, and others, wherein others category includes thin film transistor (TFT), cathode-ray tube (CRT), and vacuum fluorescent display.