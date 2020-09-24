Esports Market Growth Rate, Developments In Major Areas, Market Size, Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast With Demographic Data Till 2030

The global esports market is expected to record a rapid growth during the forecast period. Major factors impacting the growth of the market include increasing worldwide mobile internet penetration, rising smartphone penetration, inclination of youth toward online video games, growing online gaming industry, increasing investments by game publishers in the esports industry, and rising awareness toward esports.

Increasing awareness toward esports is one of the major factors driving the growth of the esports market. This is primarily due to increasing mobile internet penetration and rising number of campaign launches. According to GSMA Intelligence, the mobile internet penetration rate is expected to reach 61%, with 5.0 billion mobile internet subscribers by 2025.

Additionally, the launch of various campaigns to promote esports is also impacting the market growth positively. For instance, in April 2018, a Korean-based esports team, Hanwa Life Esports, launched a public campaign, the Beautiful Game, to raise awareness for esports.