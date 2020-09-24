Brewery Equipment Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2030

Rise in beer consumption, rapidly growing micro-breweries, and continuous innovation of brewery equipment are some of the key factors driving the global brewery equipment market growth. Brewery equipment comprises a set of instruments and processing systems used in production of beer.

The brewing process consists of several steps such as milling, malting, cellaring, mashing, boiling, cooling, wort separation, conditioning, fermentation, filtration, carbonation, and filling.

Various equipment used in these steps of the process would boost the brewery equipment market. Rise in consumption of beer is a major factor that drives the demand for brewery equipment. Due to changing lifestyle of populace around the world, presently beer drinking in bars or house parties has become a part of the sociocultural context.

In addition, increasing disposable income of individuals in developing countries, such as India, China, and Australia, has increased the demand for beer. For instance, beer consumption in India is expected to grow at the rate of round 6.9% for next three years.