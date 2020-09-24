AC Gear-Motors Market 2020-2026 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | Fuji Electric, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion

“

The report titled Global AC Gear-Motors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global AC Gear-Motors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global AC Gear-Motors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global AC Gear-Motors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AC Gear-Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AC Gear-Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AC Gear-Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AC Gear-Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AC Gear-Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AC Gear-Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AC Gear-Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AC Gear-Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global AC Gear-Motors Market Research Report: Fuji Electric, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Mini Motor, NORD Drivesystems, Nidec Motor, RUHRGETRIEBE, Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor, JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR, WEG, Bison Gear and Engineering, I-MAK, Telco Intercontinental

Global AC Gear-Motors Market Segmentation by Product: Single-Phase AC Gear-Motors

Three-Phase AC Gear-Motors



Global AC Gear-Motors Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Manufacturing

Vehicles

Others



The AC Gear-Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AC Gear-Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AC Gear-Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AC Gear-Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AC Gear-Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AC Gear-Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AC Gear-Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AC Gear-Motors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC Gear-Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global AC Gear-Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motors

1.2.3 Three-Phase AC Gear-Motors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AC Gear-Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Vehicles

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AC Gear-Motors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global AC Gear-Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global AC Gear-Motors Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global AC Gear-Motors Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global AC Gear-Motors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global AC Gear-Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global AC Gear-Motors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 AC Gear-Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers AC Gear-Motors Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into AC Gear-Motors Market

2.4 Key Trends for AC Gear-Motors Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key AC Gear-Motors Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top AC Gear-Motors Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AC Gear-Motors Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global AC Gear-Motors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 AC Gear-Motors Production by Regions

4.1 Global AC Gear-Motors Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America AC Gear-Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America AC Gear-Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America AC Gear-Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe AC Gear-Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe AC Gear-Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe AC Gear-Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan AC Gear-Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan AC Gear-Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan AC Gear-Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China AC Gear-Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China AC Gear-Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China AC Gear-Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia AC Gear-Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia AC Gear-Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia AC Gear-Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India AC Gear-Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India AC Gear-Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India AC Gear-Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 AC Gear-Motors Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America AC Gear-Motors Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America AC Gear-Motors Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe AC Gear-Motors Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe AC Gear-Motors Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific AC Gear-Motors Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific AC Gear-Motors Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America AC Gear-Motors Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America AC Gear-Motors Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa AC Gear-Motors Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa AC Gear-Motors Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global AC Gear-Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global AC Gear-Motors Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global AC Gear-Motors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 AC Gear-Motors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global AC Gear-Motors Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global AC Gear-Motors Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global AC Gear-Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global AC Gear-Motors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global AC Gear-Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global AC Gear-Motors Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global AC Gear-Motors Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Fuji Electric

8.1.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

8.1.2 Fuji Electric Overview

8.1.3 Fuji Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Fuji Electric Product Description

8.1.5 Fuji Electric Related Developments

8.2 ABB

8.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.2.2 ABB Overview

8.2.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ABB Product Description

8.2.5 ABB Related Developments

8.3 Altra Industrial Motion

8.3.1 Altra Industrial Motion Corporation Information

8.3.2 Altra Industrial Motion Overview

8.3.3 Altra Industrial Motion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Altra Industrial Motion Product Description

8.3.5 Altra Industrial Motion Related Developments

8.4 Mini Motor

8.4.1 Mini Motor Corporation Information

8.4.2 Mini Motor Overview

8.4.3 Mini Motor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Mini Motor Product Description

8.4.5 Mini Motor Related Developments

8.5 NORD Drivesystems

8.5.1 NORD Drivesystems Corporation Information

8.5.2 NORD Drivesystems Overview

8.5.3 NORD Drivesystems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 NORD Drivesystems Product Description

8.5.5 NORD Drivesystems Related Developments

8.6 Nidec Motor

8.6.1 Nidec Motor Corporation Information

8.6.2 Nidec Motor Overview

8.6.3 Nidec Motor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Nidec Motor Product Description

8.6.5 Nidec Motor Related Developments

8.7 RUHRGETRIEBE

8.7.1 RUHRGETRIEBE Corporation Information

8.7.2 RUHRGETRIEBE Overview

8.7.3 RUHRGETRIEBE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 RUHRGETRIEBE Product Description

8.7.5 RUHRGETRIEBE Related Developments

8.8 Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor

8.8.1 Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor Corporation Information

8.8.2 Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor Overview

8.8.3 Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor Product Description

8.8.5 Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor Related Developments

8.9 JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR

8.9.1 JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR Corporation Information

8.9.2 JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR Overview

8.9.3 JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR Product Description

8.9.5 JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR Related Developments

8.10 WEG

8.10.1 WEG Corporation Information

8.10.2 WEG Overview

8.10.3 WEG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 WEG Product Description

8.10.5 WEG Related Developments

8.11 Bison Gear and Engineering

8.11.1 Bison Gear and Engineering Corporation Information

8.11.2 Bison Gear and Engineering Overview

8.11.3 Bison Gear and Engineering Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Bison Gear and Engineering Product Description

8.11.5 Bison Gear and Engineering Related Developments

8.12 I-MAK

8.12.1 I-MAK Corporation Information

8.12.2 I-MAK Overview

8.12.3 I-MAK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 I-MAK Product Description

8.12.5 I-MAK Related Developments

8.13 Telco Intercontinental

8.13.1 Telco Intercontinental Corporation Information

8.13.2 Telco Intercontinental Overview

8.13.3 Telco Intercontinental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Telco Intercontinental Product Description

8.13.5 Telco Intercontinental Related Developments

9 AC Gear-Motors Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top AC Gear-Motors Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key AC Gear-Motors Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 AC Gear-Motors Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global AC Gear-Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America AC Gear-Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe AC Gear-Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific AC Gear-Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America AC Gear-Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa AC Gear-Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 AC Gear-Motors Sales Channels

11.2.2 AC Gear-Motors Distributors

11.3 AC Gear-Motors Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 AC Gear-Motors Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global AC Gear-Motors Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

”