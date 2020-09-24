Serverless Architecture Market Size, Share, Trends, Serverless Architecture Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast by 2027

The report on the Global Serverless Architecture Market provides a panoramic view of the current developments and progresses within the Serverless Architecture market. The report further analyzes the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Serverless Architecture market and provides an accurate insight into the current and future market fluctuations. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

The Serverless Architecture market report further discusses the definitions, classifications, types, applications, market overview, manufacturing processes and costing, raw materials, among other key points. The report additionally provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in the global Serverless Architecture market report include:

Amazon Web Services, Inc, Alibaba Cloud, CA Technologies, Dynatrace LLC, Fiorano Software, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NIT Data Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

Market Segment by Regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Automation & Integration

API Management Services

Monitoring Services

Security

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Telecom & IT

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government and Public

Others

