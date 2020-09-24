Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market 2019 Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

The report on the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market provides a panoramic view of the current developments and progresses within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market. The report further analyzes the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market and provides an accurate insight into the current and future market fluctuations. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market report further discusses the definitions, classifications, types, applications, market overview, manufacturing processes and costing, raw materials, among other key points. The report additionally provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market report include:
IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, FICO, SAS Institute, IRIS AI, Salesforce, Mighty.AI, and Craft.AI, has been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.
Market Segment by Regions:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Software Tools
Web-Based and Cloud Application Programming Interface
Processing and Modeler
Archiving and Data Storage
Others
Technologies Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Machine Learning and Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing
Computer Vision
Others
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
On-Premises
Cloud
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecommunication
Retail
Manufacturing
Government and Defense
Energy
Others
End-User Ownership Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Public
Private
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fraud Detection
Data Analytics & Visualization
Customer Service and management
Risk Management
Compliance & Security
Others
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- Who are the leading participants of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market?
- What are the growth driving and restraining factors of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market?
- Which are the prevalent strategic initiatives recently witnessed in the industry?
- Which region is expected to dominate in the coming years?
- What are the opportunities and threats faced by key competitors and vendors?
Key takeaways from the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market report:
- COVID-19 impact assessment on the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market
- Strategic alliances and plans formulated by key competitors
- Pricing, product portfolios, and marketing strategies of the key market players
- Country-wise and region wise assessment of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market
- Growth rate estimation of each market segment for the forecast timeframe
