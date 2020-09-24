Formwork and Scaffolding Market Is Thriving Worldwide | BrandSafway, PERI, ULMA Group, Altrad

The latest 150+ page survey report on Global Formwork and Scaffolding Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Formwork and Scaffolding market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies., Some of the key players profiled in the report are Layher Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BrandSafway (United States), PERI (Germany), ULMA Group (Spain), Altrad (France), MJ-Gerust (Germany), Waco Kwikform (Australia), KHK Scaffolding (United Arab Emirates), ADTO Group (China) and Instant Upright (Ireland).

Global Formwork and Scaffolding Market Overview:

Formwork and scaffolding are an indispensable constituent in the construction industry. Formwork can be permanent or temporary moldings or casings, used to support wet concrete until it is hard enough to support its own weight. In a nutshell, formwork is required for concrete structures such as columns, walls, and concrete slabs, whereas scaffolding is used for access around a building. Formwork has been used worldwide for hundreds and thousands of years to aid building structures of all sizes and shapes. Few Indian manufacturers have also introduced innovative products and systems which are an affordable and one-stop solution provider for all construction-related problems.

Market Drivers

Increasing Construction Industry in Developing Economies

Rapidly Rising Industrialization across the Worldwide

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Aluminum Formwork

Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Rising Investment in the Technology Development by Various Manufacturers

Challenges

Rising Threat of the Safety Formwork and Scaffolding

Quantitative Data:

Market data break-up by regions, Type & Application/End-users

• Formwork and Scaffolding Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type(Historical & Forecast)

• Formwork and Scaffolding Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application (Historical & Forecast)

• Formwork and Scaffolding Market Revenue, Volume & Growth Rate by Each Country Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• Formwork and Scaffolding Market Revenue, Volume* & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Qualitative Data:

It would include sections specific to market dynamics and the trending factors affecting or driving the growth of the market. To list few names of sections covered are

• Global Formwork and Scaffolding Industry Overview

• Global Formwork and ScaffoldingMarket Growth Drivers, Trends & Restraints

• Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Formwork and Scaffolding Market

• Gaps & Opportunities in Formwork and Scaffolding Market

• Market Entropy** [Highlighting Aggressiveness or Strategic Moves of Industry Players]

• PESTLE Analysis (360 degree view of market)

• Porters Five Forces Model (competitive rivals, potential new market entrants, suppliers, customers, and substitute products)

• Patent & Trademark Analysis** [Licenses, Trademarks & Approvals]

• Competitive Analysis (Landscaping SWOT Analysis of each Players/Manufacturers Profiled in Study)

• Formwork and Scaffolding Market Development and Insights etc. [Covers Product/Service Launch, Innovation etc]

• Investment & Project Feasibility Study**

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Formwork and Scaffolding market report:

To comprehend Global Formwork and Scaffolding market sizing in the world, the Formwork and Scaffolding market is analyzed across major global regions. HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas. • North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, North African Countries and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, NORDIC Countries, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

