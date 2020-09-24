Virtual Cards Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Cryptopay, CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations), DiviPay, Emburse

The latest 150+ page survey report on Global Virtual Cards Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Virtual Cards market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Abine (United States), American Express (United States), Billtrust (United States), Cryptopay (United Kingdom), CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations) (United States), DiviPay (Australia), Emburse (United States), Fraedom (United Kingdom), JP Morgan Chase (United States), Marqeta (United States), Mastercard (United States), Mineraltree (United States) and Pay with Privacy (United States).

Scope of the Study

Virtual Cards are the online cards that are not physically offered by any kind of credit/debit provider. These virtual cards help to safely and securely do a transaction on one’s smartphones. With the adoption of many technological advancements, the concept of Digi-money has changed the way of the transaction as well as our dependency on plastic money. For instance, the concept of making smartphones a wallet has also boosted the market across the world. It is seen that the Virtual Debit Card is offered for free when they open an Axis ASAP account, which is a digital savings account. If you shop online, this virtual debit card is perfect for you. With the ongoing trend of digitalization, these virtual cards play an important role in flourishing market dynamics.

Market Drivers

High Proliferation of Smartphones

Worldwide Initiatives for the Promotion of Virtual Cards

Market Trend

The Rising Advancements of these Cards is Also Booming the Market

Restraints

Limited Availability of these Card

Cant be Operated Anywhere

Opportunities

The rising benefits of these cards to prevent a card from being used anywhere but where you specify, cancel or pause a card at any time, set spending limits, make purchases with masked bank account descriptions, create cards in seconds with zero activation required, and auto-expire your cards after a period of time

Challenges

Risk of Fraud and Cyber-Attacks Affecting Digital Payment

Concern Related To Fraud can Still Happen

Quantitative Data:

Market data break-up by regions, Type & Application/End-users

• Virtual Cards Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [B2B Virtual Cards, B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards and B2C POS Virtual Cards] (Historical & Forecast)

• Virtual Cards Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Consumer Use, Business Use and Other] (Historical & Forecast)

• Virtual Cards Market Revenue, Volume & Growth Rate by Each Country Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• Virtual Cards Market Revenue, Volume* & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Qualitative Data:

It would include sections specific to market dynamics and the trending factors affecting or driving the growth of the market. To list few names of sections covered are

• Global Virtual Cards Industry Overview

• Global Virtual CardsMarket Growth Drivers, Trends & Restraints

• Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Virtual Cards Market

• Gaps & Opportunities in Virtual Cards Market

• Market Entropy** [Highlighting Aggressiveness or Strategic Moves of Industry Players]

• PESTLE Analysis (360 degree view of market)

• Porters Five Forces Model (competitive rivals, potential new market entrants, suppliers, customers, and substitute products)

• Patent & Trademark Analysis** [Licenses, Trademarks & Approvals]

• Competitive Analysis (Landscaping SWOT Analysis of each Players/Manufacturers Profiled in Study)

• Virtual Cards Market Development and Insights etc. [Covers Product/Service Launch, Innovation etc]

• Investment & Project Feasibility Study**

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Virtual Cards market report:

1) What Market data break-up does basic version of this report covers other than players information?

Global Virtual Cards Product Types In-Depth: B2B Virtual Cards, B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards and B2C POS Virtual Cards

Global Virtual Cards Major Applications/End users: Consumer Use, Business Use and Other

Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc

2) What are the companies profiled in basic version of report? Is it possible to customize list

Players that are currently profiled in the the study are “Abine (United States), American Express (United States), Billtrust (United States), Cryptopay (United Kingdom), CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations) (United States), DiviPay (Australia), Emburse (United States), Fraedom (United Kingdom), JP Morgan Chase (United States), Marqeta (United States), Mastercard (United States), Mineraltree (United States) and Pay with Privacy (United States)”. Yes list can also be customized, a maximum of 5-6 players can be swapped with the list of your target competition.

** List of players mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / M&A activity in recent year. Final confirmation about the players would be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

3) What all regions or countries covered? Can we have list of country of my choice?

Currently, basic version research report is focusing on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc. List of countries can be customized as per your interest and final confirmation would be dependent upon feasibility test and data availability in research repository.

4) How can we include Segmentation / Market breakdown of Business Interest? Is it possible to get information on Market Makers

Yes, inclusion of additional segments is very much possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. At times our client request for market makers information that can be covered on special request after considering requirement with Analyst group of HTF MI.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

To comprehend Global Virtual Cards market sizing in the world, the Virtual Cards market is analyzed across major global regions. HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas. • North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, North African Countries and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, NORDIC Countries, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

