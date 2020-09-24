Super Engineering Plastics Market Determined By Key Manufacturing Toray, Polyplastics, DIC, Celanese, Kureha, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, SK Chemical, SABIC Forecast To 2025

“Super Engineering Plastics Market” report 2020 offers a complete impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and predictions up to 2025. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, studies the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and development rate of the market. The Super Engineering Plastics Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types by region.

Super Engineering Plastics Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Toray

Polyplastics

DIC

Celanese

Kureha

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

SK Chemical

SABIC

Tosoh

Evonik

Chongqing Glion

Zhejiang NHU and many more.

By Types, the Super Engineering Plastics Market can be Split into:

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polyimide (PI)

Polysulfone (PSU)

Liquid-Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

Others

In terms of types

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) occupied the largest sales share of 27.94% in 2019

consumption volume was 114.50 K MT. Although more and more new materials such as polyamide and polysulfone plastics are developing rapidly

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) will remain a leading position for a long time in the future. It is worth mentioning that

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) growth fastest in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.46% from 2020 to 2026.

By Applications, the Super Engineering Plastics Market can be Split into:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronic

Aerospace & Defense

Machinery & Equipment

Medical Devices

Other

Based on the application

Automotive constitutes the largest application market for super engineering plastics. The largest end-use markets for super engineering plastics are exhaust gas return valves

carburettor parts

ignition plates and flow control valves and etc. in automotive. In 2019

the consumption volume of Automotive was 118.72 K MT

accounting for 28.96% of global share. And it excepted to reach 184.89 K MT in 2026

with the CAGR of 6.55% from 2020 to 2026

slightly faster than global market growth.

Global Super Engineering Plastics Market forecast to 2025, contain information such as company profiles, product picture and requirement, volume production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials as well as downstream demand analyses are also carried out. The Super Engineering Plastics Market size, share, development trends and marketing channels are examined. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and general research results are offered.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

…..

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Super Engineering Plastics Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Super Engineering Plastics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Super Engineering Plastics Segment by Type

…..

3.Global Super Engineering Plastics by Company

3.1 Global Super Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Super Engineering Plastics Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Super Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Super Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Company

…..

4.Super Engineering Plastics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Super Engineering Plastics Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

…

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

