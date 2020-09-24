$ 2.6 Billion Worth “Polyimide Films Market”, Led by DowDuPont, BASF SE, Bayer Material Science, Clariant AG and Others.

Global Polyimide Films Market 2018-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Polyimide Films Market is estimated to be USD 1.4 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 197 pages, profiling 19 companies and supported with 171 tables and 43 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Polyimide Films Market:

DowDuPont (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer Material Science (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

PolyOne Corporation (US)

Microban International Ltd. (US)

Parx Plastics N.V. (Netherlands)

King Plastic Corporation (US)

BioCote (UK)

Sanitized AG (Switzerland)

By application, the flexible printed circuits segment accounted for the largest share of the polyimide films market in 2017. This large share is mainly attributed to the excellent properties of polyimide films that make them a preferred material in various end-use industries, such as electronics and automotive.

By end-use industry, the electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the polyimide films market in 2017. Polyimide films have good mechanical and electrical properties in comparison to other thermoplastic films and are, hence, widely used in several applications in the electronics industry.

By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the polyimide films market during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to rising disposable incomes and growing demand for consumer electronics products.

Competitive Landscape of Polyimide Films Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Innovator

2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.1.4 Emerging Companies

2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Smse)

3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

3.1.1 Progressive Companies

3.1.2 Starting Blocks

3.1.3 Responsive Companies

3.1.4 Dynamic Companies

3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3.3 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Market Share Analysis

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the polyimide films market and its sub segments.

