2020 Metal-air Battery Market: Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2025

The Global Metal-Air Battery Market size is estimated to grow from USD 438 Million in 2020 to USD 842 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 14.0%. This report spread across 150 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 102 tables and 32 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Metal-air Battery Market:

NantEnergy Inc. (US)

Phinergy (Israel)

Log 9 Materials (India)

Arotech Corporation (US)

PolyPlus Battery Company (US)

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GP Batteries International Limited. (Hong Kong)

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (Canada)

E-Stone Batteries B.V. (Netherlands)

Arconic Inc. (US)

The market for aluminum-air batteries is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The attractive properties and features of Al-air batteries such as cost-effectiveness, recyclability, safety, and high-energy-density are expected to make them an ideal solution for the electric vehicle application during the forecast period.

The market for high-voltage metal-air batteries is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to numerous advantages offered by these batteries that include zero maintenance, non-flammable, safe to use, low cost, and easy installation.

The electric vehicle application is expected to be one of the major segments for metal-air batteries. The market for these vehicles is expected to significantly grow in the near future, partly driven by the adoption of various environmental norms and emission regulations.

This report offers detailed insights into the metal-air battery market, based on metal, voltage, type, application, and region. Based on metal, the metal-air battery market has been segmented into zinc-air, lithium-air, aluminum-air, iron-air, and others. Based on voltage, the market has been divided into low (below 12V), medium (12V to 36V), and high (above 36V).

