Latest Report on Membrane Bioreactor Market by Industry Development Trend Analysis and Forecasts 2024

Global Membrane Bioreactor Market 2019-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Market size of Membrane Bioreactor is estimated to be USD 3.0 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%. This report spread across 118 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with XX tables and XX figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Membrane Bioreactor Market:

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France)

Kubota (Japan)

Evoqua Water Technologies (US)

Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions (Japan)

Toray Industries (Japan)

CITIC Envirotech Ltd. (Singapore)

Koch Membrane Systems (US)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Veolia (France)

Newterra (Canada)

Municipal wastewater treatment was the largest application of MBRs in 2018. The need for MBRs in municipal wastewater treatment arose due to the poor removal efficiency of conventional treatment methods. The use of MBRs does not require significant operational attention as conventional treatment methods.

The multi-tubular membrane segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Multi-tubular membranes are standardized and are used for external configurations. They are preferred for treating small effluent flows from industrial installations owing to their robustness, reduced footprint, operational flexibility, and control.

The APAC MBR market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The municipal wastewater treatment market in APAC is driven by an increased level of water scarcity and the growing demand for clean water.

Reason to access this report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the MBR market with various levels of analysis industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles.

