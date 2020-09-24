Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Supply and Demand Forecast (2018-2023)

Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market 2018-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market is expected to grow from USD 13.20 Billion in 2018 to USD 18.05 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Check Point Software (Israel)

Cisco (US)

Honeywell (US)

McAfee (US)

FireEye (US)

Fortinet (US)

BHGE (US)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

Belden (US)

Airbus (France)

BAE Systems (UK)

Bayshore Networks (US)

Dragos (US)

CyberArk (US)

Cyberbit (Israel)

Indegy (US)

Nozomi Networks (US)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Security Matters (Netherlands)

Sophos (US)

Symantec (US)

Positive Technologies (US)

Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel)

The encryption solution is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ICS security market. The ICS security market by solution has been segmented into antimalware/antivirus, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation, encryption, firewall, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), security and vulnerability management, security configuration management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), white listing, and others.

Companies in the energy and utilities vertical are adopting next-generation ICS security solutions and services to safeguard the industrial network, endpoint, application, data, and cloud environment. Energy and utilities plants and organizations are highly prone to cyber-attacks and physical attacks.

