Open Banking Market Is Booming Worldwide | BBVA Open Platform Inc., Credit Agricole Group, DemystData Ltd., Figo GmbH, Finastra and more

BBVA Open Platform Inc.

Credit Agricole Group

DemystData Ltd.

Figo GmbH

Finastra

FormFree Holdings Corporation

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Mambu GmbH

MineralTree Inc.

Key Market Segmentation of Open Banking:

Global Open Banking Market is valued at approximately USD 9,045 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24% over the forecast period 2020-2027. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), mobile banking services observed a growth of 92% and 13% in volume and value terms respectively, although the number of registered customers increased to 54% with 251 million in March 2018 from 163 million in -March 2017. Similarly, as per the U.S. Federal Reserve, the digital banking users in the United States have increased from 26% to 51% between 2012 and 2017.

By Financial Services:

Banking & Capital Markets

Payments

Digital Currencies

Value Added Services

By Distribution Channel:

Event Management and Scheduling

Bank Channel

App market

Distributors

Aggregators

Open Banking Market Region Mainly Focusing:

— Europe Open Banking Market (Austria, France, Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK),

— Asia-Pacific and Australia Open Banking Market (China, South Korea, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan),

— The Middle East and Africa Open Banking Market (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Nigeria),

— Latin America/South America Open Banking Market (Brazil and Argentina),

— North America Open Banking Market (Canada, Mexico, and The USA)

