Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Market Is Booming Worldwide

The global mobile wallet and payment technology market was valued at $27.9 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% to reach $138.4 billion by 2023 due to rapid growth of the e-commerce industry, the growing impact of social media and the increasing penetration of smartphones.

Mobile payments are transactions through an individual’s bank account, debit card or credit card. However, mobile wallet payments are processed through a mobile wallet account. The key objective of the mobile wallet is to provide a user with an electronic wallet where all the contents of a real wallet, such as cash and cards, are electronically available at anytime and anywhere.

The rapid extension of the e-commerce industry is one of the major factors driving market growth. In recent years, more than half of the world’s internet traffic has come from mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs. The major reason for rising demand and growth of the e-commerce industry is the convenience offered by mobile wallet and payment gateways. However, slower adoption of contactless payments, fraud and risk of breach are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Market Region Mainly Focusing:

— Europe Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Market (Austria, France, Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK),

— Asia-Pacific and Australia Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Market (China, South Korea, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan),

— The Middle East and Africa Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Market (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Nigeria),

— Latin America/South America Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Market (Brazil and Argentina),

— North America Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Market (Canada, Mexico, and The USA)

Factors such as industry value chain, key consumption trends, recent patterns of customer behaviors, overall spending capacity analysis, market expansion rate, etc. The report also incorporates premium quality data figures associated with financial figures of the industry including market size (in USD), expected market size growth (in percentage), sales data, revenue figures and more. This might enable readers to reach quicker decisions with data and insights at hand.

Key Highlights from Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Market Study:

Income and Sales Estimation –

Historical Revenue and deals volume is displayed and supports information is triangulated with best down and base up ways to deal with figure finish market measure and to estimate conjecture numbers for key areas shrouded in the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets report alongside arranged and very much perceived Types and end-utilize industry. Moreover, macroeconomic factor and administrative procedures are discovered explanation in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets industry advancement and perceptive examination.

Assembling Analysis –

The Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets report is presently broke down concerning different types and applications. The Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets market gives a section featuring the assembling procedure examination approved by means of essential data gathered through Industry specialists and Key authorities of profiled organizations.

Competition Analysis –

Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Leading players have been considered relying upon their organization profile, item portfolio, limit, item/benefit value, deals, and cost/benefit.

Demand and Supply and Effectiveness –

Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets report moreover gives support, Production, Consumption and (Export and Import).

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

•Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Market Overview

•Market Competition by Manufacturers

•Production Market Share by Regions

•Consumption by Regions

•Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

•Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Market Analysis by Applications

•Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Business

•Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

•Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

•Market Dynamics

•Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Market Forecast

•Research Findings and Conclusion

•Methodology and Data Source

In a word, the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets Market report provides major statistics on the state of the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Markets industry with a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

