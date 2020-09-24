Global Dental Lab Market 2019 Insights, Share, Growth and Future Trends||Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology, Inc., 3 Shapes, Carestream Health, Inc

Global dental lab market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.Some of the major players operating in this market are Zimmer Biomet, 3M, Ultradent Products Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., A-Dec, Inc., Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology, Inc., 3 Shapes, Carestream Health, Inc., Dentatus Ab, Dentsply International, Inc., Gendex Ltd, Instrumentarium Dental, Inc., Roland, Formlabs, Danaher Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Voco Gmbh, KaVo GmBh, Dentium, Scheu Dental GmbH and others.

Segmentation: Global Dental Lab Market

Dental Lab Market By Products

(General & Diagnostic Devices, Treatment-Based Devices and Others),

Dental Lab Market By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Some of the factors which driving the growth of this market are: Rising Incidence of Dental Caries: Cavity or dental caries is one of the most common diseases which are faced by majority of the population. Cavity occurs when the consumed food reacts with the bacteria in the mouth and creates acids which have the ability to destroy the hard tissue of the tooth. The acid decreases the phosphate and calcium from the enamel. This usually cause difficulty in eating and can cause pain as well. To cure this problem, treatments such as fillings, root canal, extraction and crown is done. If not treated on time, this can cause infection as well. Increasing dental caries cases worldwide is the factor for the growth of this market

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population: Aging can cause many dental problems such as darkened mouth, diminished sense of taste, dry mouth, root decay, tooth loss, uneven jawbone, thrush and others. The main reason due to which the older people face more dental problems is because of the intake of more drugs. So, increasing dental problem among the aging population is the factor driving the growth of this market

