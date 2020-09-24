The Global Business Travel Market size is projected to reach USD 2034.2 Mn by 2026 from USD 1358.11 Mn in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Global Business Travel Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Business Travel Market.

The report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Business Travel market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Business Travel market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Business Travel Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Business Travel industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Business Travel market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Business Travel market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Business Travel products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Business Travel Market Report are American Express Global Business Travel, BCD Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Expedia, Hogg Robinson Group, Travel Leaders Group.

Based on type, The report split into Marketing, Trade Shows, Internal Meeting, Product Launch, .

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Below 40 Years, Above 40 Years, .

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Travel development in various regions like United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

Business Travel market report helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

