At a CAGR of 13.3% | Cloud Managed Services Market Worth $116.2 billion by 2025

Cloud Managed Services Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Cloud Managed Services Market size is projected to grow from USD 62.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 116.2 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cloud Managed Services Market:

Cisco Systems Inc (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Infosys Limited (India)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Alcatel Lucent (Finland)

Rackspace (US)

TCS (India)

Wipro (India)

Datacom (New Zealand). Huawei (China)

Cloudticity (US)

Connectria (US)

DLT Solutions (US)

Sirus Computer Solutions (US)

Softchoice Corporation (Canada)

Cloudnexa (US)

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the CMS market during the forecast period. Small enterprises face greater resource crunch than large enterprises and require better methods to solve the complexities for better cost optimization on their business processes.

Most of the organizations want to improve their employee productivity and enhance outputs. Managed communication and collaboration services help organizations overcome this challenge with ease.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping Methodology

2.5 Market Forecast

2.6 Assumptions For The Study

2.7 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

…..And More

